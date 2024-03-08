OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting the Canadian economy and jobs by ensuring a fair playing field when faced with international competition.

The CBSA announced today that it is launching an investigation to determine whether certain wire rod from China, Egypt, and Vietnam are being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigation is a result of a complaint filed with the CBSA by Ivaco Rolling Mills 2004 LP (Ivaco) (L'Orignal, ON). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase in volume of the dumped imports from China, Egypt, and Vietnam, they have suffered material injury in the form of lost market share, lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, price suppression, as well as a negative impact on employment, capacity utilization, and financial performance.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by May 7, 2024. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by June 6, 2024.

Currently, there are 150 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 30,300 Canadian jobs and $10.96 billion in Canadian production.

The subject goods are certain wire rod. For more product information, please refer to the CBSA's Anti-dumping and countervailing webpage.

The Canadian market for wire rod has been estimated to be approximately $194 million annually.

annually. A statement of reasons, which provides more details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.

