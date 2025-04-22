OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is initiating an investigation to determine whether certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, the Republic of India, the Italian Republic, the Federation of Malaysia, the Portuguese Republic, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is being sold at unfair prices in Canada. This practice of dumping goods into Canada can harm Canadian industries by undercutting Canadian prices, which undermines fair competition.

The CBSA is investigating because of a complaint filed by Sivaco Wire Group 2004, L.P. and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. The complainants allege that as a result of an increase in the volume of the dumped imports, they have suffered material injury in the form of price undercutting, price depression, lost sales, lost market share, reduced net income and profitability, reduction in capacity utilization, inability to raise capital for investments, and reduced employment.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by June 20, 2025. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by July 21, 2025.

Currently, there are 158 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. These measures have directly helped to protect approximately 31,000 Canadian jobs and $11.6 billion in Canadian production.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers.

Canada's trade remedy system is designed to ensure that imported goods are priced fairly relative to domestic products. To counteract unfair trade practices, the CBSA has the authority under the Special Import Measures Act to initiate investigations if a complaint is properly documented and impose trade remedy measures when there is evidence that dumping or subsidizing is causing or threatens to cause injury to Canadian producers. The subject goods are certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from the People's Republic of China, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, the Republic of India, the Italian Republic, the Federation of Malaysia, the Portuguese Republic, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The Canadian producers of certain carbon and alloy steel wire affected by this investigation include Sivaco Wire Group, 2004 L.P. (Marieville, QC) and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. (Contrecoeur, QC).

) and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P. ( ). The total Canadian market for certain carbon and alloy steel wire has been estimated to be approximately $463 million annually.

annually. A statement of reasons, with additional details about the investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.

