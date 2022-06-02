The Catapult Collaboration Teams Up with Industry Changemakers to Ignite, Cultivate and Promote the Future of Music

Blue Rodeo & Serena Ryder to Headline Launch Event June 2nd at Kinaxis' New Ottawa Headquarters

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis ® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, is announcing a concert with The Catapult Collaboration – a new music initiative designed to support emerging artists with a pay-it-forward mindset. The Catapult Collaboration is managed by ArtHaus, a collaborative community of creators and professionals working in music, media, and wellness, along with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Serena Ryder.

A collective of business leaders and creative changemakers, The Catapult Collaboration is committed to supporting emerging musicians by pairing them with established artists for unique live paid performance opportunities – igniting, cultivating, and promoting the future of music.

The Catapult Collaboration was launched earlier this month in San Diego, CA with a private concert at a Kinaxis event aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier. The concert highlighted emerging artists Adria Kain and TALK along with iconic Grammy Award rocker Melissa Etheridge and JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder. The Catapult Collaboration focuses on up-and-coming creatives from a variety of cultural, educational, and creative backgrounds, and aims to support musicians through an all-inclusive approach addressing the modern multifaceted artistic career.

The second Catapult Collaboration and Canadian launch will take place June 2nd in Ottawa, ON as part of Kinaxis' new global headquarters grand opening. The private party for 1,000 Kinaxis employees and their guests will celebrate the new 161,050 sq ft. building and feature established headliners Blue Rodeo and Serena Ryder along with emerging acts Clerel and TALK. Employees are celebrating the opening of the new Kinaxis Global Headquarters which includes music themes throughout, a sound stage, along with a full-service cafeteria, fitness center, roof top patio, and touchless technology throughout.

WATCH – Highlights from The Catapult Collaboration launch event in San Diego, CA

Of the program, Melissa Etheridge shares, "I am thrilled to help launch The Catapult Collaboration. It's such an important program and working with this team, as well as the young artists they are helping, is inspiring and energizing. Happy to lend my support to Catapult as it continues to grow and lift musicians across the world."

Serena Ryder adds, "The Catapult Collaboration is a unique opportunity for established musicians, business leaders and creative changemakers to elevate a new generation of emerging artists. I'm inspired by Kinaxis' focus on people and culture and my friend Kinaxis CEO John Sicard's dedication to supporting new artists."

Kinaxis CEO John Sicard said, "I cannot imagine a world without music. The Kinaxis culture, focused on developing careers and caring for people, makes a natural fit to partner with the Catapult Collaboration as a community initiative."

With an inherent belief in the healing power of music, and its contribution to cultural identity, and ability to bring communities together The Catapult Collaboration adopts a holistic approach to building careers in music. Supporting emerging artists by connecting them with established creatives in a myriad of opportunities that encompass four main pillars including live performance, recordings and production, wellness, and accessibility - offering established artists a platform to promote their favourite up-and-coming musicians that in return supports the invigoration of live music.

About Serena Ryder

Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is a platinum-selling artist adored by fans, peers, and critics alike, in part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances. She has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Canada's Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, six JUNO Awards, and the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Impact Award. A veteran performer, songwriter and producer, Serena is passionate about elevating the next generation of artists.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Music is a central theme in the #KinaxisLife culture and in 2020, as the live music industry was struggling during the pandemic, Kinaxis, a supply chain planning technology company, partnered with the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) to launch Kinaxis InConcert. The program featured live-streamed concerts from stages across Canada to help musicians and venues deliver a live music experience in a safe environment and was a catalyst in creating The Catapult Collaboration.Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.





