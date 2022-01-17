The capital region's tourism industry celebrates the arrival of Air France in Québec City

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), the Ministry of Tourism, Destination Québec cité, the City of Québec, the City of Lévis, and the Québec City Convention Centre are delighted that Air France, one of the world's largest airlines, has decided to come to Québec City next summer. As of May 17, 2022, Air France will connect the Capitale-Nationale area to Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

With this new Québec City–Paris route, people in the region will have access to more than 1,000 destinations in 170 countries thanks to the impressive networks of Air France-KLM Group and the SkyTeam Alliance. This new route will also allow numerous international visitors to discover our great region in the coming years.

The French airline's announcement was celebrated by members of the region's tourism industry, who have joined forces to achieve a common goal: develop Québec City's air service.

"Welcoming Air France, one of the world's largest airlines, to YQB is a boon to the socio-economic development of the greater Québec City area. We have made a commitment to the public to develop new air routes. Today's announcement aligns with that goal of offering more options to local travellers and being a direct gateway for tourists to enter the amazing Québec City area. While our industry and operations were severely impacted by the global pandemic, we have continued to work with the region to recover and expand our flight options. We pooled our resources and our energies, and now we're reaping the rewards of this extraordinary collaboration."

Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport has a strategic role to play in making not just the Capitale-Nationale region, but Québec as a whole, more attractive and growing their capacity. For that reason, your government is proud to support the Airport in its mission to increase the number of routes, which will eventually benefit the entire tourism industry in the capital and surrounding areas. I would like to congratulate the teams at Jean Lesage International Airport and Air France, as well as all the partners involved in the creation of this new route."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions

"The new Québec City–Paris route this summer is excellent news for the recovery of our tourism industry. The region's tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and the lack of international tourists in recent months, and that has had a significant ripple effect for local businesses. France is Québec City's fourth-largest tourist market, so this new route is a breath of fresh air, but it also opens the door to a whole European market."

Robert Mercure, General Manager of Destination Québec cité

"This is a great day for the airport and for Québec City, which is now one of just four cities in Canada to have a direct connection with Air France. In addition to giving the people of Québec unprecedented access to the old continent, this agreement will bring major economic benefits to the city. The thousands of additional tourists that will visit the capital over the next few years will be a breath of fresh air for our businesses, restaurants, and hotels. As for our entrepreneurs, for whom France is the main export market, this agreement between Air France and YQB will give rise to a multitude of possibilities. Really, we couldn't have hoped for more during our economic recovery."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

"The new Paris–Québec City route is excellent news for the people of central and eastern Québec. Now more than ever, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport is a key factor in the growth and influence of the booming Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions. We are proud of the solidarity of all our regional partners, who work hard every day to give us a strong position on the international scene."

Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

