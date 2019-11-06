The Cannabis Council of Canada Commends the Ontario Government's Fall Economic Statement

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Cannabis Council of Canada applauded the Ontario government's 2019 Fall Economic Statement for committing to improving and strengthening the legal cannabis market in the province.

"Today's Economic Statement sends a strong signal to the legal cannabis industry in Ontario. It will improve how consumers purchase and access legal cannabis products and better equip the industry to replace the illicit market," said Megan McCrae, Board Chair of the Cannabis Council of Canada, "We thank Premier Ford and Minister Phillips for taking seriously the concerns of industry and cannabis consumers by taking strong steps forward to strengthen the legal cannabis system."

The announced measures include:

Licensed producers will be allowed to establish retail locations related to their facilities, allowing consumers to buy cannabis directly from licensed producers;

Private retailers will now be able to offer "click and collect", a service that will allow consumers to buy online or by phone and pick up at a physical store, and;

A commitment to open the allocation of licenses for private retail stores to match demand.

The Cannabis Council of Canada looks forward to continuing to work closely with all levels of government to provide Canadians with access to regulated recreational and medical cannabis products. We are pleased by this statement that have come in quick succession to our recent letter to Premier Ford that encouraged the Ontario government to increase the number of private cannabis retail points for consumers.

As a next step, we urge the government to immediately announce a timeline for retail expansion in the province. This needs to be done now for the sake of industry, job creation and the sustainability of cannabis sector jobs in Ontario.

About the Cannabis Council of Canada

The Cannabis Council of Canada is a national organization of Canada's licensed producers with a mission to promote industry standards, support development, growth and integrity of the regulated cannabis industry; and serve as an important resource on issues related to responsible use of cannabis for medical and non-medical purposes.

www.cannabis-council.ca

