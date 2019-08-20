The Cancer Research Society announces the nomination of Manon Pepin as President and Chief Executive Officer

"Manon comes to the Society with a high level of expertise in the scientific research and university fields and a wealth of knowledge in management", stated Martin Thibodeau, Cancer Research Society Chairman of the Board of Directors and RBC Royal Bank Regional President for British Columbia. "I am convinced that her deep understanding of the challenges facing our sector will allow her to carry out the ambitious strategic plan set out by the Society, namely of doubling research funding by 2022. I also wish to thank warmly Paul Gauthier, Director Finance and Administration, who has served as acting President since March, and the entire staff at the Society who have continued to overachieve throughout this transition period."

Manon Pepin has held many executive positions in government, at the university level and in the private sector in various fields ranging from politics to the environment, health, philanthropy and medical research. These include the Canadian House of Commons, the Commission for Environmental Cooperation in North America, the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, Héma-Québec, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer at Université de Montréal and more recently the Montreal Clinical Research Institute where she acted as Vice President, Communications and Public Relations.

"It's a great honour for me to join the Cancer Research Society, a highly respected organization in the Canadian scientific sphere which, for nearly 75 years, has stayed true to its mission of outsmarting cancer by funding innovative research projects. Along with the team, I will continue to mobilize Canadians through numerous initiatives around this cause that affects so many people", concludes Manon Pepin.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is the only Canadian organization devoted entirely to funding research on all types of cancer. Over the course of its history, the Society has supported thousands of our country's best scientific minds who have helped make important strides in the way we prevent, detect, and treat cancer. Thanks to the generosity of its partners and donors across Canada, the Society has distributed more than $155 million in research grants since the year 2000.

www.CancerResearchSociety.ca

SOURCE Cancer Research Society

For further information: Carolyne Lord, Director, Communications and Marketing, 514 861-9227 #270 | clord@src-crs.ca; Valérie Morquette, Advisor, Communications and Marketing, 514 861-9227 #251 | vmorquette@src-crs.ca

Related Links

http://www.recherchecancer.ca

