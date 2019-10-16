The Canadian Vaping Association calls on Quebec to review its tobacco and smoking legislation in the interest of youth safety

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is sharing its concern around the increase in youth uptake of vaping in Quebec, that is a result of the entrance of the vape product branches of big tobacco companies into non-age restricted retail locations, including gas stations and convenience stores.

"Quebec actually has the strictest regulations around vaping promotion in Canada. For instance, big banner ads in convenience stores promoting vaping products are absent in the market. We encourage other provincial law makers and authorities to follow the example of Quebec in this regard," says Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of The Canadian Vaping Association.

However, while the province has strong marketing restrictions for the vaping industry, the regulation around nicotine concentration is much less stringent. Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said in a recent statement that she hasn't ruled out the idea of tightening regulations further to prevent young people from accessing vaping products. The CVA has previously called on the federal government to limit nicotine levels to 20 milligrams per millilitre or two per cent.

Another concern raised by the organization is the misunderstanding around flavours. "Flavours have been miscast as a key driver for the recent youth update seen across North America. But the reality is, tens of thousands of flavours have been introduced to the marketplace with little to no impact on youth uptake rates since the inception of the industry. It is the aggressive promotion of these products in non age-restricted environments, as well as the black market, that has had a far greater impact when it comes to youth uptake. Flavours are not to blame. In fact, the availability of these flavours is a key component in transiting millions of smokers globally to this far less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco. We feel strongly that a thorough, evidence-based review of the province's vaping regulations is necessary, to ensure that vaping products are regulated and out of the hands of youth, while still accessible as a lifeline to smokers resolved to quit or significantly reduce their tobacco consumption," added Tempest.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (canadianvapingassociation.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 200 manufacturing, retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no tobacco companies, nor their affiliates, as part of their membership. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of the CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.



SOURCE The Canadian Vaping Association

For further information: Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, 647-274-1867, dtempest@thecva.org