THE CANADIAN TOY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ICONIC 2022 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES FOR GLOBAL CONTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Toy Association (CTA) is pleased to announce the 2022 inductees into the Canadian toy industry Hall of Fame. Monika Merz, Former President (retired) Toys "R" Us Canada & CEO of Toys "R" Us Asia Pacific as well as Spin Master co-founders, Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie, and Ben Varadi, will be showcased and awarded for their contributions to the industry on November 17, 2022, at the Hall of Fame Gala Reception and Dinner at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

Established in 1995, The CTA Hall of Fame is a signature event to honour and recognize people who have impacted and positively changed the industry through their innovation, leadership, community impact, and philanthropy. CTA members have proudly nominated their peers and colleagues. To date, forty-five deserving individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"We are pleased to welcome this year's trail-blazing inductees to the Hall of Fame," says Graeme Bissett, Chair of the Canadian Toy Association. "We look forward to celebrating their Canadian roots and outstanding global achievements in person on November 17, 2022."

Spin Master co-founders, Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie, and Ben Varadi will be inducted under the vendor category. Since 1994, the three partners have led and established Spin Master's presence in the children's entertainment industry with an iconic portfolio of toys, entertainment, and digital games. The partners each have a strong sense of social responsibility and are passionate about giving back to enrich the lives of children.

Monika Merz, former (retired) President of Toys "R" Us Canada from 2000 to 2007, and President and CEO of Toys "R" Us Asia Pacific from 2007 to 2016, will be inducted under the retail category. In 2000 she became the first female President of the global company. Among her many achievements, she launched Babies "R" Us in Canada, after which the side-by-side stores were rolled out to other countries including countries in Europe, Asia and US. Before retiring in 2016, Monika oversaw all operations and business activities for the company's growing number of stores in Japan, Southeast Asia, Greater China, and Australia. The American Chamber of Commerce in Japan appointed Ms. Merz twice as Leader of the Year in recognition of her work.

About The Canadian Toy Association

Founded in 1932, the CTA is a not-for-profit trade association whose members are manufacturers, importers, retailers, and distributors of toys, games, seasonal, and hobby products. CTA provides a strong voice for the $1.8 billion toy industry in Canada and internationally. Through the Association, CTA's members work together for the betterment of the industry. For more information, please visit www.cdntoyassn.com.

