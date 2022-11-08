TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Toy Association (CTA) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Rising Star Awards, the first to be honoured in the inaugural year of the prestigious annual awards program. The Rising Star Award recognizes emerging leaders in the toy industry whose achievements reflect exceptional growth, and impact across the fields of manufacturing, retail, and marketing.

THE CANADIAN TOY ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER RISING STAR AWARD WINNERS Tweet this Rakan Al-Shawaf and Pablo Eder, Co-Founders of Makeship (CNW Group/Canadian Toy Association) Rochelle Pires, Director Sales, Hasbro (CNW Group/Canadian Toy Association) Head of Corporate Brand, Mastermind Toys (CNW Group/Canadian Toy Association) Director of Marketing, Moose Toys Canada (CNW Group/Canadian Toy Association)

Winners will be showcased and awarded for their contributions to the industry on November 17, 2022, at the Canadian Toy Association (CTA) Hall of Fame Reception and Dinner Event at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

Congratulations to the following 2022 Canadian Toy Association Rising Star Award Winners:

Rakan Al-Shawaf , Co-Founder of Makeship

Pablo Eder , Co-Founder of Makeship

Rochelle Pires , Director Sales, Hasbro

Jessica Shaheen , Head of Corporate Brand, Mastermind Toys

Justine Wong , Director of Marketing, Moose Toys Canada

"The Canadian toy industry is driven by an incredible diversity of talent and emerging leaders demonstrating leadership, entrepreneurship, and creativity in ourbusinesses," said Graeme Bissett, Chair of the Canadian Toy Association. "We are honoured to recognize and congratulate this year's first-ever Rising Star winners for their incredible role in helping to shape the success of our business."

About The Canadian Toy Association

Founded in 1932, the CTA is a not-for-profit trade association whose members are manufacturers, importers, retailers, and distributors of toys, games, seasonal, and hobby products. CTA provides a strong voice for Canada's $2.3 billion toy industry and internationally. Through the Association, CTA's members work together for the betterment of the industry. For more information, please visit www.canadiantoyassociation.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Toy Association

For further information: Serge Micheli, Executive Director at the Canadian Toy Association, [email protected]