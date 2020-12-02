The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science Thanks LifeLabs for Supporting its Medical Laboratory Professionals

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science (CSMLS) applauds LifeLabs for providing its medical laboratory professionals with additional financial recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Laboratory Technologists and Assistants (MLTs and MLAs) are the backbone of medical diagnostic and public health systems. They perform over 1.2 million tests every day in Canada and have been a pivotal component of Canada's response to COVID-19.

"While Canadians do their civic duty by taking social distancing measures and staying home, medical laboratory professionals have been taking their place on the frontlines of Canada's pandemic response," notes Nancy Bergeron, CSMLS President. "CSMLS is proud of LifeLabs for providing a recognition bonus to these critical and hard-working professionals who have selflessly dedicated their lives to saving others."

LifeLabs recently announced a "Healthcare Heroes" recognition payment, a one-time bonus for full-time, part-time, and casual laboratory professionals. It is the hope of the CSMLS that this action encourages other employers to recognize and support their laboratory teams and their essential role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"LifeLabs' recognition of the vital work provided by MLTs and MLAs should serve as an example to other employers, and it is our hope that more laboratory professionals will be duly compensated for their efforts throughout this challenging year," says Christine Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of the CSMLS.

The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science is the national voice and certifying body of Medical Laboratory Technologists and Assistants (MLT/MLAs). Founded in 1937, CSMLS represents over 14,000 members across Canada.

