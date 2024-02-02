TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society ("CPRS") has granted Accredited status to 16 of its members, following their successful completion of the Society's 2023 accreditation program.

"The 2023 candidates who successfully achieved their APR designation are to be congratulated for completing one of the most comprehensive and robust peer-reviewed professional Accreditation in Public Relations programs in the world today," said Tom Ormsby, APR, presiding officer, CPRS National Council on Accreditation. "These newly Accredited professionals join a distinguished group that stand out in their field for their knowledge, expertise, and strong ethical commitments that enhance their organizations and the Public Relations profession as a whole."

"A sincere thank you must also be extended to the National Council on Accreditation members and to the dozens of APR volunteers across the country who gave hundreds of hours of their personal time to ensure the 2023 APR program was a success," added Ormsby.

"My deepest congratulations to all APR candidates. It was a pleasure to work with this year's cohort," said National APR Chief Examiner, Dr. Alex Sévigny, APR. "Thank you to our national team of CPRS staff and volunteer graders from across Canada. APR is a wonderful credential that tests the abilities of practitioners to ethically address business challenges in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. We have evolved the APR to address emerging challenges and opportunities for communicators such as ESG, and artificial intelligence. The APR is truly a measure of the modern professional communicator. I recommend it to all communicators across Canada."

First granted in 1969 as a measurement of competence and personal achievement in the field of public relations, the APR designation is now an internationally recognized symbol of excellence in the industry. To achieve accredited status, candidates undergo rigorous evaluation of their skills, experience, and the strategic thinking necessary to practise public relations at the highest level. They must also demonstrate thorough understanding of the ethical practice of public relations and adhere to the CPRS Code of Professional Standards.



This year's 16 new APRs will be formally recognized by their peers on the first day of Elevate 2024, the CPRS National Conference to take place in Mont Tremblant, QC., from June 9-11, 2024.

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

