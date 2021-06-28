The Canadian National Fireworks Association reminds Canadians to Be a Good Neighbour this Canada Day

The CNFA wants to remind individuals through a dynamic new multi-media campaign across multiple platforms to "Be a good neighbour" when using fireworks. Through this innovative approach, the public is reminded to Prepare, Inform, Respect, Be Safe, Celebrate and Clean Up when using fireworks. Let's all enjoy fireworks safely while respecting our neighbours and the communities in which we live, work and play. Additional details, including creative elements of the campaign can be found at: www.NationalFireworks.ca

The CNFA's website contains safety tips; including a Vendor Certification and Employee Training Program that puts safety first to ensure you and your family can fully enjoy the time-honoured tradition of celebrating with family fireworks on Canada Day.

About the Canadian National Fireworks Association

The Canadian National Fireworks Association, or CNFA, is the leading national voice for the fireworks industry. Its mission is to promote fair access and safety in the sale and use of fireworks through public education, advocacy with regulators, and member compliance.

