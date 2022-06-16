The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) appoints Greg Miazga as Director, Engineering

Miazga has over 35 years in the construction industry, holding key roles as Chief Engineer and Vice President of Engineering for a major Alberta structural steel fabricator and erector, and most recently as COO for an Edmonton based energy solutions company.

ABOUT CISC

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is Canada's voice for the steel construction industry, providing leadership in sustainable design, advocacy, construction, efficiency, quality, and innovation. The CISC's efforts aim to advance the use and benefits of steel, increase Canadian market share, as well as advocate for a diverse community made up of manufacturers, fabricators, service centres, erectors, consultants, detailers, industry suppliers, owners, and developers.

The Canadian steel construction sector is a vibrant $5 billion industry, which employs over 130,000 people in its supply chain.

