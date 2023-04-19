The Canadian Cancer Society commends the Government of Quebec for banning flavours in e-cigarettes and for other regulatory measures governing vaping

Quebec's Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, has just announced better regulation of vaping products in Quebec, notably by banning flavours in e-cigarettes, setting a maximum nicotine concentration and cartridge sizes, and by regulating the form and packaging of e-cigarettes.

MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) commends the Government of Quebec and its Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, for announcing a series of new regulatory measures to reduce vaping among young Quebecers. Public consultations will be held on these new measures in the next few weeks.

With one third of secondary 4 and 5 students and 13.4% of Quebecers between the ages of 12 and 24 vaping, CCS has actively campaigned to regulate e-cigarettes for years in order to protect young people from nicotine addiction.

"The regulations announced today by the Minister of Health represent significant progress and will make Quebec a leader in this matter," said David Raynaud, Advocacy Manager at CCS. "We have to take concrete steps to stem the vaping epidemic among young people in order to safeguard their health!"

CCS has long stressed the importance of banning flavours in vaping products given that these have been identified as a leading factor in attracting young people to vaping.

"Banning flavours in vaping products is a great win when it comes to protecting young people from the dangers of nicotine," stated Raynaud. "In fact, such a ban has already been implemented in other Canadian jurisdictions, including New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, as well as in five U.S. states and a growing number of European countries."

CCS will submit a brief as part of the public consultations on these draft regulations and will continue to support the government in its vaping control efforts.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For further information: Jessica Abdilla, Communications Specialist, 437-266-8972, [email protected]