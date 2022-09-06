The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure Returns, Welcoming Participants to Rally Together in Person for the First Time Since 2019

Funds raised will support the 1 in 8 Canadian women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC are inviting Canadians to rally together in person at the 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, taking place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in more than 50 communities across the country.

As the largest nationwide volunteer-led initiative in support of breast cancer, the event raises funds for groundbreaking research, support programs and advocacy efforts to ensure people affected by breast cancer live longer, healthier lives.

"We look forward to welcoming participants back to an in-person Run after two years of virtual events. It's because of funds raised through the CIBC Run for the Cure that we know more than ever before how to prevent, diagnose, and treat breast cancer," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society. "Thanks to our supporters and partners, important progress is being made. Over the years, we have mobilized communities to support the breast cancer cause, worked with governments to reduce breast cancer risk and invested in life-changing and life-saving research. And we're not done yet."

Breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer among Canadian women, with 1 in 8 expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. A recent survey conducted in partnership with CCS and Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, Leger, found that 40% of adult Canadians report being directly impacted by breast cancer, either through a personal diagnosis or a diagnosis of someone close to them.

In particular, 18% of Canadians report having someone in their family who has been diagnosed and 30% have a friend or colleague who has been diagnosed.

Today, 61% of Canadians are concerned that someone they care about will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

With breast cancer being the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, 91% of Canadians think it is important to support fundraising efforts for breast cancer research.

Although breast cancer affects many Canadians, 82% are optimistic that current breast cancer research and clinical trials will save lives. This positive outlook is well-founded with the five-year breast cancer survival rate continually improving over the past three decades. Today, 89% of women and 80% of men with breast cancer survive at least five years past their diagnosis. This notable progress can be attributed to Canadians' continued commitment to improving the lives of people living with and beyond breast cancer. In 2021 alone, $11 million was raised by the 20,000 Canadians who came together virtually to participate in the CIBC Run for the Cure.

For the past 26 years, CIBC has supported the Run as a title partner. Since 1997, more than 10,000 CIBC employees have been a part of this journey annually – volunteering, fundraising and running in communities across the country to bring Canadians closer to a future without breast cancer – one step at a time. To date, Team CIBC has raised over $58 million.

"Each year, CIBC team members come together around a shared purpose with our clients, CCS, and thousands of Canadians to change the future of breast cancer," says Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC's Group Head of Personal and Business Banking, and Executive Run Sponsor. "This cause is one that impacts so many of us, and our team remains dedicated to providing real help and making a difference for those affected by breast cancer. We look forward to rallying together in communities across the country on October 2 around a united purpose."

Anyone interested can register to run, walk or bike, choosing either a 5 kilometre or 1 kilometre route, at a CIBC Run for the Cure site in their community. There is also an option to participate virtually through the My Run. Anywhere. Any Way. program. To learn more, visit cibcrunforthecure.com to sign up, create a team and donate.

