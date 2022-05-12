The Canadian Business Hall of Fame welcomes 600 Guests for the 43rd Induction Ceremony & Celebration in support of JA Canada

Maureen Kempston Darkes, Hassan Khosrowshahi, Paul Guy Desmarais (posthumous), Paul Desmarais, Jr., and André Desmarais recognized with the highest honour in Canadian Business

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - This evening, The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) returns to an in-person celebration, for the first time since 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. 600 of Canada's most esteemed business leaders will gather to recognize five exceptional and visionary individuals to be inducted as the 43rd Class of Companions, the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business.

The celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada, and the proceeds of the evening will fuel the non-profit's mission to equip students with skills for lifelong success. JA's work empowering youth to build resilient economies and communities has been recognized as a path to peace with JA Worldwide's recent Nobel Peace Prize nomination. The Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame who are awarded because of their vision and leadership, contributions to economic prosperity and civic engagement serve as role models for the next generation of youth leaders.

Each year, business leaders are nominated by their peers and chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of Korn Ferry and representatives of Canada's foremost business and academic institutions. Nominations for the Order of Business Hall of Fame are received on a rolling basis.

The inductees being recognized this year include:

Maureen Kempston Darkes O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, Africa & Middle East (Retired)

O.C., O.Ont., D.Comm., LL.D, General Motors Group Vice President, President GM Latin America, & (Retired) Hassan Khosrowshahi O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings

O.C., O.B.C., Chairman, Persis Holdings Paul Guy Desmarais (posthumous 1927-2013) P.C., C.C., O.Q., Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Power Corporation of Canada

P.C., C.C., O.Q., Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Power Corporation of Paul Desmarais Jr. O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

O.C., O.Q., MBA, Chairman, Power Corporation of André Desmarais O.C., O.Q., Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada

Past Companions, business partners and friends from across the country will not only attend the event, but have donated gifts in honour of the Inductees sharing personal messages of dedication:

"Canada is defined by the people that help build this great nation. Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame have each made outstanding contributions to the economic well-being of communities throughout the country. To all the Inductees, the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, and to Junior Achievement Canada, congratulations and thank you." -Kathleen Taylor, C.M., Chair of the Board, RBC

"The greatest legacy we can have is to serve as role models for the next generation of leaders, enabling them to achieve more than we could imagine. The Desmarais Family is an exceptional source of inspiration for all of us. To all the Inductees, thank you for your remarkable contribution to Canada. " -Monique F Leroux and Jean-Guy Desjardins

"Congratulations to all of these remarkable business leaders for a lifetime of achievement in business, and for their recognition as members of the CBHF 2022 Class of Companions. A huge shout out to Maureen Kempston Darkes for blazing a trail for all women in business to follow, and doing so with courage, humility and compassion." -Linda Hohol

"Hassan Khosrowshahi is a classical scholar, a global citizen, a consummate gentleman, and a uniquely modern entrepreneur who has created many highly successful new enterprises in his adopted country, Canada. His is a totally inspiring story on many levels." -Honourable David Peterson

Interviews with the outstanding business leaders, stories of impact, transformation and the future of work are also featured today in the Globe and Mail's Report on Business section.

A video of the Induction Ceremony, acceptance speeches, and personal videos showcasing the life and careers of Maureen Kempston Darkes, Hassan Khosrowshahi, Paul Guy, Paul Jr., and André Desmarais will be available on www.cbhf.ca next week.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding lifetime achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Gala Dinner is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada. For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada prepares youth to succeed by delivering programs with experiential learning opportunities to more than 220,000 students each year across Canada. This is done in partnership with educators, volunteers, and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

