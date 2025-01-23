The Canadian Brewhouse Opens its Doors in Mississauga, Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Brewhouse is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Mississauga on Thursday, January 16, 2024, at 11:30 am ET. Located at 3015 Argentia Rd, the restaurant will be open until 2:00 am, offering a vibrant nightlife option for the community.

The Canadian Brewhouse is a uniquely Canadian-themed sports bar that offers a wide variety of menu items, including appetizers, entrees, drinks, and specials. The restaurant will also feature a patio for those warmer months and over 50 big-screen TVs, making it the perfect place to watch your favourite sports team.

The Mississauga location will be open seven days a week, from 11:30 am to 2:00 am on weekdays and 11:00 am to 2:00 am on weekends. Families with children are welcome until 8:00 pm.

Since opening the first location in Edmonton, Alberta in 2002, The Canadian Brewhouse has rapidly expanded across the country. The Mississauga location marks the 48th venue, each embodying a signature warm and welcoming atmosphere, world-class patios, and irresistible daily specials. We're proud to be a familiar and beloved name across Canada.

The Canadian Brewhouse is proud to be a part of the Mississauga community and looks forward to welcoming guests to its new location. Join us at 'Our House' and discover why The Canadian Brewhouse is the place to be. Our House is Your House!.

SOURCE The Canadian Brew House (Head Office) Ltd.

Media Contact: Graham Last, (780) 995-1613, Vice President of Marketing