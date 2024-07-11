THE CANADIAN BOLIVIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (CBCC) is proud to announce the launching of the film "Viva Tupiza Viva Bolivia"

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - "Viva Tupiza Viva Bolivia" is a production filmed in Bolivia, in the Tupiza area. It shares and promotes fundamental values actively supported by us, seasoned with beautiful scenery of our country and the presence of Dr. Willy Alfaro, one of the greatest Bolivian artists.

CBCC As an organization dedicated in building bridges of economic opportunities and friendships between Canada and Bolivia, we are delighted to see in this in this short documentary how beautifully Canadians from Eloro Resources are cooperating in total harmony and mutual respect with Bolivians in developing, among others, the project Iska Iska, which is set to become one of the most significant mining projects in Bolivia.

In this context, the CANADIAN BOLIVIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE is proud to inform you about its humble consulting contribution to the development of this venture. Our collaboration resulted in a productive and constructive experience, strengthened by our shared goal of promoting and encouraging essential values between our countries.

The film can be seen via https://elororesources.com/news-and-media/media/

For more information or further statements, don't hesitate to contact us at: Canadian Bolivian Chamber of Commerce, www.canadabolivia.com, Telefono: 416-627-4694, Correo Electronico: [email protected]