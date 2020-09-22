The Canadian Athletic Therapists Association's statement regarding TSN's The Problem of Pain

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Athletic Therapists Association (CATA) would like to clarify our position regarding our members potentially distributing off-label use of oral and injectable medication. While the administration of medication is not directly within the scope of practice of a Certified Athletic Therapist (CAT(C)), it is acceptable under the direction of a physician that our Members be delegated such tasks.

Certified Athletic Therapists who are delegated to administer oral and/ or injectable medication to their athletes/patients, need to be aware that they are required to abide by the CATA Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct. Members should only provide those services for which they are qualified; make themselves aware of the policies, rules, regulations and legislation regarding the use of ergogenic aids and banned methods for athletes under the member's care and foster compliance with them; shall not assess or treat a client without informed consent unless it is not required by law; shall assume full responsibility for all care they provide; shall maintain appropriate documentation for all clients; and shall not permit, participate in or assist in the use of prohibited ergogenic aids or banned methods for athletes.

The off-label use of medication is not prohibited by Health Canada, however patients who are being administered medication off-label by a member of the CATA must be educated on the risks, side-effects and long-term implications. The best interests and wellbeing of the patient is the top priority for a Certified Athletic Therapist.

The CATA is the certifying and governing body for Certified Athletic Therapists practicing in Canada. Established in 1965 by a group of ATs working with professional hockey and football teams, CATA now represents over 2600 members. We are dedicated to the advancement and growth of the Athletic Therapy profession through advocacy, education, and research.

Certified Athletic Therapists (CAT(C)s) are experts in treating injuries to the musculoskeletal system (muscles, bones, and joints), including injury prevention, assessment, emergency and acute care, rehabilitation and re-conditioning.

