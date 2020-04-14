The Canadian Academy of Dental Health & Community Sciences (CADH) donates over 30,000 PPE; Free dental hygiene services to healthcare workers

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CADH donated PPE to Trillium Health Partners and Chartwell Retirement Residences; Will offer free dental hygiene services to all healthcare workers in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - CADH, one of Canada's leading Dental Hygiene colleges located in Mississauga, announces the donation of over 30,000 critical PPE sourced from its own supplies, including gloves and gowns, in support of local community partners Chartwell Retirement Residences and Trillium Health Partners (Queensway Hospital). The donation is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has created a shortage of PPE resulting serious risks for healthcare workers on the front lines.

In addition, as part of the CADH's ongoing contribution to the community the college will commit to providing FREE dental hygiene services to all healthcare workers and their families for one year upon the re-opening of the clinic. Appointments can be made by calling 905-278-2794 or visiting www.cadh.ca. Identification will be required upon arrival.

The Senior Management team at CADH is grateful to be able to give back to the community in this unprecedented time of need. Visit www.cadh.ca/coronavirus for ongoing updates to the CADH community, students, faculty and staff.

About The Canadian Academy of Dental Health & Community Sciences (CADH): Established in 2001, CADH is one of Canada's leading accredited dental hygiene and dental assisting private career colleges. Located in Mississauga, the college provides current, progressive, quality education in the growing professions of dental hygiene, intra-oral dental assisting, and other community health sciences. (www.cadh.ca)

For further information: David Cornell, President; Mark Harrington, Vice President; Karen Cornell, Dean; 905 278 2794