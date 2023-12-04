The Calgary Sessions podcast recognizes 100 remarkable Calgarians

Release of 100th episode celebrating lives of local artists, athletes and entrepreneurs

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Calgary Sessions , a community-driven podcast that examines the origin stories of local artists, athletes and entrepreneurs, is celebrating a significant milestone with the release of its 100th episode on December 6, 2023.

"It's really about giving Calgarians a voice and uncovering the unique stories of communities within our City that don't often get the spotlight, at least not in this way," said podcast host Jeff Humphreys. "We want to help uncover the stories of the people who connect our communities and make Calgary such an incredible place to live, work, play and create."

At some point in each of their lives, artists, athletes, and entrepreneurs, must take a leap of faith that allows them to share their unique gifts and passions with others. Their stories resonate with the collective consciousness and anyone who wants to celebrate what's going on in Calgary.

The following are among the 100 who have shared their story so far on the Calgary Sessions podcast:

Wakefield Brewster , Calgary's current poet laureate.

, current poet laureate. Bernard Callebaut , master chocolaterie.

, master chocolaterie. Kyle Shewfelt , gymnast and Olympic gold medalist.

, gymnast and Olympic gold medalist. Kelley McKinlay , retired dancer with the Alberta Ballet.

, retired dancer with the Alberta Ballet. Mike Commodore , former defenceman for the Calgary Flames.

, former defenceman for the Calgary Flames. Russell Broom , Juno award winning musician, producer and songwriter.

, Juno award winning musician, producer and songwriter. Laval St. Germain , the only Canadian to summit Mount Everest without oxygen.

The podcast is known for its authentic, emotional and inspiring conversations. Each guest begins their story with how they grew up and are encouraged to provide details about the relationships and experiences that influenced their journey to where they are now. To conclude each episode, Humphreys asks his guests what comes to mind when they think of Calgary, and their answers reveal a deep appreciation for the city and the opportunities it has provided them.

"The exchange of energy I feel during the show is something very unique. The guests are willing to get into real conversations about their journey, both the struggles and triumphs. If the listeners can feel a small piece of that energy, I think the show will continue to grow and allow us to celebrate hundreds more amazing people in our city," said Humphreys.

In the world of podcasting, 100 episodes is a significant achievement. According to data analyzed by Amplifi Media and PodNews , less than 4 per cent of active podcasts produce more than 10 episodes. The team behind the podcast attribute this success to the 100 incredible guests who speak to the heart and soul of Calgary, vulnerably sharing their stories of pursuing their passion amidst the booms and busts of a growing economy.

"We're pleased to live in a city with so many creative, innovative and dedicated community leaders. Calgary is a city that is full of talent with so much more on the horizon. We hope to help tell the stories of how we got here and to document what's coming next," said Humphreys.

ABOUT THE CALGARY SESSIONS

The Calgary Sessions is a community-driven podcast hosted by Jeff Humphreys that is giving a voice to Calgary's athletes, artists and entrepreneurs – those who share their unique gifts to bring people together and bind communities. Produced since 2020 by Shortline Creative , Humphreys has recorded over 100 episodes, available on your favorite podcasting platforms.

