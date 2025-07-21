The Byng Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Vigil Contracting, Backed by Unity Partners, to Lead North America's Multi-Family Renovation Sector

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Byng Group, Ontario Canada's leading provider of multi-family rental suite turnover and renovation services, today announced a strategic acquisition of U.S.-based Vigil Contracting. This milestone is made possible through a significant investment from Unity Partners, a private equity firm dedicated to building purpose-driven businesses. The deal unites three aligned organizations with a shared vision to become North America's preeminent renovation partner for multi-family housing providers.

By joining forces with Vigil Contracting and Unity Partners, The Byng Group expands its footprint beyond Canada and accelerates a multi-year strategy focused on delivering high-quality renovation services at scale. The transaction brings together Byng's deep expertise in suite turnover and technology adoption, Vigil's exceptional general contracting capabilities, and Unity's commitment to sustainable growth through values-based investment.

"In combining the strengths of Byng, Vigil, and Unity Partners, we have a unique opportunity to ambitiously fuel the growth of our business and benefit our clients." said Scott Bunker, CEO of The Byng Group. "We share a foundation of common purpose and values, and we collectively aspire to be North America's leading renovation partner for multi-family housing providers. Coming together to deliver better services for clients in Canada and the US, our team will leverage the core rental apartment turnover capabilities of Byng, and expand the best-in-class general contracting capabilities of Vigil."

Founded over 50 years ago, The Byng Group has completed more than 190,000-unit turnovers, helping property owners across Ontario increase occupancy rates through consistent, high-quality work delivered on time and on budget. Vigil Contracting brings a legacy of excellence in make-ready suite turnover, common area upgrades, exterior restoration, and large-scale contracting projects In the Washington DC and Baltimore area.

"In bringing together Vigil Contracting and Byng, we will introduce exciting technology and workflow capabilities to our make-ready turnover program in the US," said JJ Vigil, COO Vigil Contracting. "This will further enhance Vigil's reliable delivery and overall positive experience for clients to always ensure projects are on time, on budget and on quality."

Unity Partners' investment reinforces the shared belief that high-performance operations and purpose-led cultures go hand in hand.

"This transaction marks a key milestone in our multi-year strategic plan," said Bunker. "We have been listening carefully to our clients and team members and making distinct improvements in our business to further improve quality and on-time delivery. Our Byng foundation has never been stronger, now positioning us perfectly to expand outside Ontario with ideal partners like Vigil and Unity. We are also very grateful to our existing shareholders in Peerage Realty Ltd, and the Settino family as founders, who have supported our success and opened the door to this next phase of investment with Unity Partners."

The combined company will operate under a shared vision and brand commitment of Byng For Life, a performance mindset built around reliability, trust, quality, teamwork and consistent delivery for property owners and residents alike.

The transaction marks a new chapter for The Byng Group as it extends its leadership across North America with like-minded partners who believe in building a better future, one home at a time.

About The Byng Group

The Byng Group provides end-to-end turnover services to owners & managers of multifamily rental properties. Ranging from standard apartment turns to full repositions, Byng's scalable offering focuses on minimizing complexity and meeting the tight deadlines of their customers. With over 50 years of experience, The Byng Group provides an unmatched offering across a wide geography, diverse portfolio, and high volume as one of the largest end-to-end turnover services providers in the multifamily marketplace.

