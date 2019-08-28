The business of Cash Back: Rakuten.ca

Leveraging Global Branding

Rakuten is an internet company with more than 70 businesses that serve their members in nearly every aspect of their everyday life, including shopping, travel, banking, sports, media and entertainment. This allows the new Rakuten Canada label to promote partnerships with other Rakuten brands in the future for a more seamless experience to consumers across the board. Access to the global entity has allowed for an expansion of Ebates' offerings to Canadian consumers, and stronger alignment with current and future merchant partners.

"Retailers would be pleased to know that we are better poised to work more closely with other Rakuten brands," said La Forge. "Our goal is to become more globally aligned with the Rakuten business as a whole and bring the best of what the brand has to offer to Canadian consumers and merchants."

With the official shift to Rakuten, the company is now able to leverage the brand's global cachet. There is a great number of partnership agreements, including Rakuten's sponsorship of the NBA Japan Games 2019. Rakuten.ca is holding a contest with two chances to win flights, accommodation and a pair of tickets to the game to see the 2019 NBA Champions Toronto Raptors face off against the Houston Rockets.

Expansion and Evolution

To celebrate and signify a new beginning, Rakuten.ca moved to a modern, expansive new office location at Yonge and Sheppard, occupying a custom-designed 8,000-square foot space. Rakuten means 'optimism' in Japanese and the company ensured the new space reflected the optimistic and positive culture of the brand and the employees.

Complete with 20-foot ceilings, the new office features a dedicated social media room for in-house content creation including product shoots and YouTube videos; a "Zen" room complete with a massage chair for employees to relax throughout the work day; and a mural wall displaying testimonials from members. The new office is located close to major arteries in order to attract more talent from the 401/400 highway corridor, while remaining near a subway station for urban commuters.

While the switch from Ebates.ca to Rakuten.ca becomes official today, the team has been working to make incremental changes over the past 18 months.

"With feedback from our members, we've been making enhancements to the site over the last several months to create a refreshed look and more modern feel to both our desktop and mobile apps," says La Forge. "Our hope was that, in making these changes over a period of time, the experience wouldn't feel different to our members on the day we officially become Rakuten.ca."

Nationwide celebrations with giveaways and promotions are being hosted online, including 15 per cent Cash Back at over 20 stores today and double Cash Back at all 750 merchants starting August 29.

About Rakuten.ca. Rakuten.ca is a leading e-commerce company that provides free membership for deals, rewards and Cash Back to its over 5 million Canadian members – and counting. Since launching in 2012, Rakuten.ca has helped Canadians earn over $70 million in Cash Back at over 750 of their favourite top-name retailers. Rakuten.ca headquarters are located in North York, Ontario, and is proudly built by Canadians, for Canadians. For more information, visit Rakuten.ca.

