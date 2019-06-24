The Busiest Moving Day of the Year Is Fast Approaching
Jun 24, 2019, 15:23 ET
Weekend of June 30th marks most popular time to move
Two Men and a Truck – CANADA Franchises are located in: Barrie/Central Ontario, Brampton/Orangeville, Calgary, Edmonton, Etobicoke, Halifax/Mainland Nova Scotia, Halton, Hamilton, Kitchener/ Cambridge/Waterloo, London, Markham/Pickering, Mississauga, Newmarket/Aurora, Oshawa, Ottawa, Niagara/St. Catharines, Saskatoon, Scarborough, Thornhill/Richmond Hill, Toronto, Vaughan/Woodbridge, Winnipeg.
TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - For most Canadians, the June 30 weekend means preparing for Canada Day food, fireworks and fun with family and friends.
But for many Canadians, that weekend is 'moving weekend' making it the busiest time of the year for the moving industry.
Each year, over 4.4 million of Canada's nearly 37 million residents, or about 1,500,000 families, move.
Most moves occur between the beginning of June and mid-September, representing about 40 per cent of the year's business for movers. Fourteen per cent occur in June, with about one-third of those happening on June 30.
Said Chuck Resnick, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® – Canada's Vice-President, Marketing & Operations, "That translates to a lot of packing materials, boxes and plenty of assistance to relocate from Point A to Point B.
"The period between mid-June and early September includes two major holiday long weekends. This year, June 30 is the Sunday of the Canada Day weekend, and Monday July 1 is the statutory holiday. Children are home for the summer, so it's easier to schedule a move without juggling school hours. Many people don't have to work July 1, so it is less stressful as far as unpacking and organizing their new digs. They then have the summer to enjoy before the new school term begins. Weather is another consideration – it's far easier to change residences when fighting ice and snow is removed from the picture," he said.
Resnick adds, "Consumers need to plan ahead when anticipating a move on or around June 30th, no matter how or with whom they choose to move."
SMOOTH MOVING TIPS:
- Use sturdy boxes and/or totes instead of used boxes from the grocery store.
- Resist over-packing. Use more boxes with less in each one. We suggest this rule of thumb: the heavier the item, the smaller the box. Think books and how difficult it is to lift a large box full of them.
- We sell white newsprint paper and bubble wrap for packing. Newspaper makes a mess of your possessions.
- For clothing in closets, use wardrobe boxes. Pack folded clothes into suitcases.
- Label boxes on the top and sides.
- Remember to pack a 'moving day' box with items you will need right away such as a coffee pot, mugs, kettle, a few towels, toilet tissue, green garbage bags, toothbrushes and toothpaste, band-aids, as examples.
- Make sure your 'moving day' box is placed on the truck last so it can be unpacked first.
ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ®
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the largest franchised moving company in North America offering comprehensive, customized home and business relocation and packing services. Founded in 1985, the company has 380 locations worldwide, including 26 in Canada; the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company completed its 7 millionth move in May, 2018. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is poised for long-term record success with a 96.5 percent customer referral rating. Visit: TWOMEN.ca
