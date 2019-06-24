The Busiest Moving Day of the Year Is Fast Approaching

Each year, over 4.4 million of Canada's nearly 37 million residents, or about 1,500,000 families, move.

Most moves occur between the beginning of June and mid-September, representing about 40 per cent of the year's business for movers. Fourteen per cent occur in June, with about one-third of those happening on June 30.

Said Chuck Resnick, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® – Canada's Vice-President, Marketing & Operations, "That translates to a lot of packing materials, boxes and plenty of assistance to relocate from Point A to Point B.

"The period between mid-June and early September includes two major holiday long weekends. This year, June 30 is the Sunday of the Canada Day weekend, and Monday July 1 is the statutory holiday. Children are home for the summer, so it's easier to schedule a move without juggling school hours. Many people don't have to work July 1, so it is less stressful as far as unpacking and organizing their new digs. They then have the summer to enjoy before the new school term begins. Weather is another consideration – it's far easier to change residences when fighting ice and snow is removed from the picture," he said.

Resnick adds, "Consumers need to plan ahead when anticipating a move on or around June 30th, no matter how or with whom they choose to move."

SMOOTH MOVING TIPS:

Use sturdy boxes and/or totes instead of used boxes from the grocery store.

Resist over-packing. Use more boxes with less in each one. We suggest this rule of thumb: the heavier the item, the smaller the box. Think books and how difficult it is to lift a large box full of them.

We sell white newsprint paper and bubble wrap for packing. Newspaper makes a mess of your possessions.

For clothing in closets, use wardrobe boxes. Pack folded clothes into suitcases.

Label boxes on the top and sides.

Remember to pack a 'moving day' box with items you will need right away such as a coffee pot, mugs, kettle, a few towels, toilet tissue, green garbage bags, toothbrushes and toothpaste, band-aids, as examples.

Make sure your 'moving day' box is placed on the truck last so it can be unpacked first.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ®

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the largest franchised moving company in North America offering comprehensive, customized home and business relocation and packing services. Founded in 1985, the company has 380 locations worldwide, including 26 in Canada; the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company completed its 7 millionth move in May, 2018. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is poised for long-term record success with a 96.5 percent customer referral rating. Visit: TWOMEN.ca

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CANADIAN FRANCHISE CONTACTS

Alberta

Chibuike Nwajiaku

Franchise owner – Calgary North

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

2010 – 30 Avenue NE, Unit 4

Calgary, AB

T2E 7K9

chibuike.nwajiaku@twomen.ca

587-579-2636

twomencalgary.ca

George Nwajiaku

Franchise owner – Edmonton South

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

34th Street Business Centre,

3528-78 Avenue NW

Edmonton, AB

T6B 2X9

780-391-7000

george.nwajiaku@twomen.ca

twomenedmontonsouth.ca

Saskatchewan

Ijeamaka Ojeifo

Franchise Owner – Saskatoon & Regina

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

701 Cynthia Street, Unit 106

Saskatoon, SK

S7L 6B7

Ijeamaka.ojeifo@twomen.ca

306-954-9000

twomensaskatoon.ca

Manitoba

Rotimi Owoade

Franchise owner - Winnipeg

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

96 Durand Road,

Winnipeg, MB

R2J 3T2

rotimi.owoade@twomen.ca

204-918-7707

twomenwinnipeg.ca

Ontario

Tracey Brohm/Dan Brohm

Franchise owners – Barrie & Central Ontario

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

110 Saunders Road, Unit 11

Barrie, ON

L4N 9A8

tracey.brohm@twomen.ca

705-720-2636

twomenbarrie.ca

Mike Piercey & Neil Chalmers

Franchise owners – Brampton/Orangeville

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

394 Orenda Road / 191 C Line Unit 5

Brampton, ON / Orangeville, ON

L6T 1G9 / L9W 3W7

mike.piercey@twomen.ca ; neil.chalmers@twomen.ca

905-799-2636/905-799-0936

twomenbrampton.ca

Brad Wheeler

Franchise owner – Etobicoke

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

133 The West Mall, Unit 9

Etobicoke, ON

M9C 1C2

brad.wheeler@twomen.ca

416-503-2636

twomenetobicoke.ca

Wendell Costello

Franchise owner – Halton/Hamilton

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

2260A Industrial Street / 1439 Upper Ottawa Street, Unit 1

Burlington, ON / Hamilton, ON

L7P 1A1 / L8W 3J6

wendell.costello@twomen.ca

905-635-3035 / 905-981-5000

twomenhalton.ca

twomenhamilton.ca

Justin Prittie

Franchise owner - Kitchener, Cambridge & Waterloo

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

225 Sheldon Drive, Unit 21

Cambridge, ON

N1T 1A1

justin.prittie@twomen.ca

519-620-7870

twomenkcw.ca

Brent Welsh & Heidi Welsh

Franchise owners – London

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

401 Consortium Court

London, ON

N6E 2S8

brent.welsh@twomen.ca ; heidi.welsh@twomen.ca

519-963-3138

twomenlondon.ca

Shaun Lindsay

General Manager - Markham & Pickering

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

954 Dillingham Road

Pickering, ON

L1N 1Z6

shaun.lindsay@twomen.ca

416-642-7655

twomenmarkham.ca

Omar Sleem

General Manager - Mississauga

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

5425 Maingate Drive

Mississauga, ON

L4W 1G6

omar.sleem@twomen.ca

905-855-0002

twomenmississauga.ca

Stewart Smith

Franchise owner - Newmarket & Aurora

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

17665 Leslie Street, Unit 21

Newmarket, ON

L3Y 3E3

stewart.smith@twomen.ca

905-952-2229

twomennewmarket.ca

Kari Campbell

Franchise owner – Oshawa

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

730 Wilson Road S

Oshawa, ON

L1H 6E8

kari.campbell@twomen.ca

905-674-6103

twomenoshawa.ca

Paul Bimm & Lyne Vincent

Franchise owners – Ottawa

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

360B – 2487 Kaladar Avenue

Ottawa, ON

K1V 8B9

paul.bimm@twomen.ca ; lyne.vincent@twomen.ca

613-723-2636

twomenottawa.ca

Cotie Drinkwater

Franchise owner – Niagara/St. Catharines

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

5 Nelson Avenue

St. Catharines, ON

L2M 5V9

cotie.drinkwater@twomen.ca

905-641-2636

twomenniagara.ca

Masood Hosa

Franchise Owner - Toronto East

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

700 Progress Ave. Unit 8

Toronto, Ontario

M1H 2Z7

masood.hosa@twomen.ca

647-260-3000

twomentorontoeast.ca

Shaun Lindsay

General Manager – Thornhill/Richmond Hill

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

245 Yorkland Blvd. Suite 100

Toronto, ON

M2J 4W9

shaun.lindsay@twomen.ca

416-310-2636

twomenrichmondhillthornhill.ca

Mike Hart

General Manager - Toronto Beaches

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

161 Bartley Drive, Unit D

Toronto, ON

M4A 1E6

mike.hart@twomen.ca

416-854-7116

twomentorontobeaches.ca

John Bailey

Franchise owner - Toronto Midtown/Downtown

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

153 Bridgeland Avenue, Unit 7

Toronto, ON

M6A 2Y6

john.bailey@twomen.ca

416-854-7116

twomennmidtowntoronto.ca

Tracey Brohm/Dan Brohm

Franchise owners – Woodbridge/Vaughan

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

910 Rowntree Dairy Road, Unit 18

Woodbridge, ON

L4L 5W4

tracey.brohm@twomen.ca/dan.brohm@twomen.ca

289-536-2636

twomenwoodbridgevaughan.ca

Nova Scotia

Jason Morais

Franchise Owner- Halifax & Mainland Nova Scotia

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

192 Joseph Zatzman Drive, Unit 3

Dartmouth, NS

B3B 1N4

Jason.morais@twomen.ca

902-444-2636

twomenhalifax.ca

SOURCE Two Men and a Truck

For further information: David Eisenstadt /Selena Kovachis, tcgpr, O: 416-696-9900 ext.36, 416-696-9900 ext. 26, C: 416-561-5751, deisenstadt@tcgpr.com / s.kovachis@tcgpr.com