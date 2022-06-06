The Bulles & Tapis Rouge Gala Marks its 10th Anniversary at the Old Port of Montréal

This celebratory evening marking the beginning of the Montréal back-to-school events is held in support of research and of the three million people in Quebec living with a respiratory disease . This friendly yet glamorous event will also give a voice to some of the patients living with illness through the A Look for the Cause section. In addition to sharing their stories, many of them will participate in the fashion show.

"They say that 'Breathing is the greatest pleasure in life'; it is a fundamental pleasure and right that should be granted to everyone, explains Nadya Toto. We are participating in this event to support the Quebec Lung Association and their mission of research, education and prevention of lung disease, with the goal of assisting individuals living with lung disease to fulfill their right to breathe comfortably."

This prestigious cocktail reception is a perfect combination of entertainment, pleasures, reflections, and gourmet cuisine.

Exclusive T-Shirts and a Focus on Emerging Designers

Multiple designers who will attend the event joined forces to create illustrations for limited edition t-shirts, which are currently for sale on the Quebec Lung Association's website. Emerging designers from Collège LaSalle, Cégep Marie-Victorin and École supérieure de mode ESG UQAM will also be showcased during the gala.

Online Auction and Prizes to Win

A few weeks before the event as well as throughout the evening, guests will be able to bid on several lots at the online auction, an initiative made possible by donations from valuable partners. There are also several prizes to be won, including a cruise on the Nile!

The Quebec Lung Association team supports education, respiratory health promotion, lung disease prevention and rehabilitation. It also assists people living respiratory diseases by accompanying their loved ones and supporting research.

Invest in Today and Tomorrow

Since its first edition 8 years ago, the event was able to raise $1.2 million. These funds are mainly used to support young researchers with less than eight years of practice, to fund respiratory rehabilitation self-help groups and to develop communication tools distributed to patients and professionals in hospitals.

Only 2% of Patients in Quebec Receive Respiratory Rehabilitation Care

The event also supports the Centre Inspir'er, created and managed by the Quebec Lung Association. Each patient of the Centre benefits from a customized program to improve their respiratory condition, assisted by a respiratory therapist and a kinesiologist.

Gala Bulles & Tapis Rouge

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, starting at 6 p.m – Grand Quai of the Old Port of Montréal – Tickets: $350

Details: www.gala-bullestapisrouge.ca| #GalaBTR |@PoumonQc

This event is made possible thanks to its main sponsors Rogers and Biron.

