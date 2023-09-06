The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and LeedHR Sign Multi-Year Agreement to provide Leadership Training for Employees of BILDs 1,300 Association Member Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), the leading voice and resource for the homebuilding, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area, and LeedHR, a leadership development firm focused on emotional intelligence, are excited to announce a multi-year contract whereby LeedHR will provide leadership training for BILDs 1,300+ association member companies.

The agreement will see LeedHR deliver a comprehensive leadership-training series for BILD's association members. The program focuses on developing key leadership skills such as self-awareness, strategic thinking, decision-making and critical thinking, communication, change management and team management beginning January 2024.

"BILD is a strong believer in continuous education and training," said Dave Wilkes President and CEO, BILD. "We are excited to partner with LeedHR to provide training and education opportunities for our leadership team and our members that will help them become more effective leaders. Specifically, to develop skills and competencies to be more self-aware, understand the benefits of continuous personal and professional development, and learn new ways to deal with conflict and change while fostering trust and respect amongst their teams."

LeedHR won the bid by presenting an 8-month leadership program that will cover developing leadership skills including diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) as a major component. BILD's association member organizations will have an unparalleled opportunity to be assessed via the world's leading assessment tool, the EQ-i 2.0®, before receiving a comprehensive educational overview of emotional intelligence, leadership, and DE&I via a hybrid learning model. The participating leaders will be led by a team of certified LeedHR coaches and facilitators in leadership skills and emotional intelligence, optimizing their participation and ensuring the learnings from the various activities they'll partake in can benefit themselves and their teams, in their everyday life.

"LeedHR's mission is to help leaders lead with better human skills resulting in improved organizational culture that leads to increased employee engagement and productivity," said Angela Payne, co-founder of LeedHR. "We are excited to work with BILD and its 1,300 member companies to educate their leaders on emotional intelligence and provide them with practical tools to utilize in everyday leadership situations."

About BILD

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development, and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area with more than 1,300 member companies coming from all corners of the industry. In addition to homebuilders, land developers, and professional RenoMark™ renovators, BILD members include financial and professional service companies, trade contractors, and manufacturers and suppliers of all types of home-oriented products. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario Home Builders' Association and the Canadian Home Builders' Association. You can learn more about BILD at https://www.bildgta.ca/ .

About LeedHR

LeedHR believes that the single most impactful way of increasing employee engagement within an organization is by helping leaders develop the fundamentals of emotional intelligence skills. Founded in Toronto by two business leaders and longtime colleagues, LeedHR is a leadership development firm (assessment, training, and coaching) focused on emotional intelligence. The founders are linked by their belief that emotional intelligence skills are, more than ever, essential to empowering leaders to successfully lead teams and organizations in today's business environment. Their belief is supported by their own personal journey of leading and being led by leaders. Their mission is to help leaders lead with better human skills consequently allowing organizations to benefit from a better leadership culture that leads to increased employee engagement and productivity. Their services are designed to help leaders of all levels learn about emotional intelligence and provide practical tools allowing its applications in day-to-day leadership situations. You can learn more about LeedHR at https://leedhr.com/.

