The Bruce Trail Conservancy has announced the largest solo acquisition of land in the organization's history

With over 500 acres of iconic Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula landscape, a breathtaking 270-degree view of Georgian Bay, and 1.8 kilometers of Bruce Trail, Cape Chin is a natural masterpiece and an important step for conservation in Ontario. This nature reserve is helping save critical natural spaces for Species at Risk, restore overgrazed lands, monitor wetlands, and remove invasive species – all important activities to addressing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

"We are powered by our mission to preserve a ribbon of wilderness for everyone, forever by creating a permanent protected natural corridor along the Niagara Escarpment. This addition to our conservation corridor protects sensitive ecosystems while offering a fantastic hiking experience along the iconic Bruce Trail," said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Bruce Trail Conservancy. "We would like to sincerely thank all 1,500 of the generous donors who have made this nature reserve possible."

Protecting land like the MapleCross Nature Reserve at Cape Chin adds to the conservation corridor the BTC is creating, which proves to be significant in addressing the impacts of climate change. The restoration of the forest on the property will help to provide more natural solutions to climate change by increasing the local tree population and creating more opportunities for natural carbon sequestration. Several wetlands exist on the property, which play their important role in filtering water and providing habitat for insects, reptiles, amphibians and birds.

"Our donors have made conservation a priority. They have led the way to ensure the protection of irreplaceable natural land along the Niagara Escarpment. Marsha Russell, Vice President of Fund Development at the Bruce Trail Conservancy continues, "the creation of this nature reserve is helping to address the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss while allowing public access in an environmentally responsible way".

The BTC is a registered charity and conservation of the Niagara Escarpment is funded by a community of generous donors working to ensure the Escarpment's unique habitat and biodiversity are protected. The BTC is also one of Ontario's largest land trusts and the steward of Canada's longest marked footpath - the Bruce Trail. Driven by over 1,400 volunteers and 13,000 members, they actively preserve and care for over 12,700 acres of land within the Niagara Escarpment UNESCO World Biosphere to protect its ecosystems for the benefit of all. Working with each of the nine Bruce Trail Clubs, they are committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its route.

Bruce Trail Conservancy is one of Ontario's largest land trusts who actively preserves and cares for the vulnerable ecosystems of the Niagara Escarpment UNESCO World Biosphere for the benefit of all. For more than 50 years, we have responsibly connected people to nature through the Bruce Trail and our protected natural areas.

We are a member-driven, volunteer-based, charitable organization, governed by a 19-member Board of Directors. Working with each of the nine Bruce Trail Clubs, we are committed to caring for the Bruce Trail and to preserving land along its route.

Throughout Ontario's pandemic, the Bruce Trail Conservancy continues to adhere to all shifting public health guidelines in respect to trail visitation. Our hiking program and our guidelines to hikers may need to change as this guidance changes. Currently, as the Province is in Step 3 of the re-opening plan, hiking guidelines for personal hiking remain: Plan ahead, expect no facilities, practice physical distancing and leave no trace. For more information please visit brucetrail.org .

