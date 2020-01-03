The Bridging Income and Bridging Mid-Market Debt Funds mark their respective 6 and 2 year anniversaries

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") is pleased to recognize the recent anniversaries of the launch of the Bridging Income Fund (November/2013) and the Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund (November/2017). Both funds have delivered consistent positive returns on a monthly basis to investors seeking uncorrelated investments to traditional asset classes. "We are happy with the performance of our two flagship funds and look forward to continuing this trend as we see a lot of opportunity in the private debt sector" said Bridging Finance CEO, David Sharpe. Since its inception, the Bridging Income Fund has had a net return to investors of 8.69% (Class F, LP) and the Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund, 8.77% (Class F, LP).

Bridging Finance also recently launched two new funds in 2019: The Bridging Indigenous Impact Fund and the Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund both aiming to capitalize on specific areas of growth within the private debt space.

About Bridging Finance Inc.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.7 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts. For more information, please visit bridgingfinance.ca.

Please visit the offering memorandum of the Funds for any further information. Performance of the fund is not guaranteed and past performance is not indicative of any future performance.

For further information: on Bridging Finance Inc.: David Sharpe, LLB, LLM, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Bridging Finance Inc., C:(647) 981-5658, [email protected]; Ian Baele, Senior Vice President, Sales, Bridging Finance Inc., C: (416) 937-7641, [email protected]

