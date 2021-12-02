The Breast Cancer Society of Canada Launches Call for Research Grant Proposals

"With many Canadian organizations reducing funding for breast cancer research, we are proud to continue to fund precision oncology research projects that will have direct impact on patients," said Shaniah Leduc, Chair of BCSC's Board of Directors. Shaniah goes on to say, "we know because of research there are more than 50 types of breast cancer. Precision oncology research allows us to more accurately diagnose, and design treatment plans targeted to the patient's specific type of breast cancer – saving more lives and improving the quality of life for thousands of Canadians and their families."

This year the World Health Organization declared breast cancer the most diagnosed cancer in the world. With more than 27,000 Canadians being diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and a 1 in 8 chance of a breast cancer diagnosis in a woman's lifetime, it is critical to continue to invest in research to help end this disease.

Dr. Paola Marignani will lead the proposal call and adds "BCSC is committed to listening to breast cancer patients. All funded projects are required to include at minimum one person living with breast cancer or a local breast cancer advocacy group.

The BCSC Grants are divided into four Divisions with the following mandates:

Precision Oncology Research : Translational basic science research; the initial steps taken to prove proof of concept for a precision (or personalized) approach to breast cancer screening, detection and treatment management.

Screening & Detection – Precision Genomics Research : Using new technology to improve screening and detection with better quality and less invasive test techniques than our current diagnostic tools.

Treatment Division: Research requiring seed funding will be considered where a biomarker has been identified for treatment research and development OR a targeted localized treatment discovery is in early stage of development that involves a precision oncology focus.

Patient Reported Outcomes Research : Research on the implementation of patient reported outcomes in breast cancer across the spectrum of breast cancer screening and disease management. The research should include a precision oncology focus or framework.

"We are grateful to our donors, sponsors and volunteers for your unwavering support of our mission to save lives through breast cancer research," said Kimberly Carson, CEO, BCSC. "As a national breast cancer research organization, we are pleased to launch the Call for Breast Cancer Research Proposals, 2022 to further our vision of an end to breast cancer."

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER SOCIETY OF CANADA

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada, (BCSC) is a registered, national non-profit charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research since 1991. We raise money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

