The brand-new Le Capitole Hôtel: Transformed and open for business!

Inspired by the performing arts, the concept revolves around architecture that is skillfully integrated into its historical environment, and creates a contemporary link between the past and the future. Built north of the original building, the new Le Capitole Hôtel now offers 108 five-star rooms, suites and penthouses offering breathtaking views of Old Quebec City and the Laurentians, and boasts exceptional new amenities:

Indoor pool on the 9 th floor decorated with glass and a terrace

floor decorated with glass and a terrace Roof terrace overlooking the Carré des spectacles

Bright lobby on the 7 th floor

floor New, fully equipped gym

Clé d'or Concierge

Concierge In-room massage therapy

Bellboy/valet/doorman service 24/7

Visitors staying at the brand-new hotel will be able to enjoy facilities such as:

A second restaurant: BŌ Cuisine d'Asie which combines Asian and Quebec cuisines and can seat 98, including 20 at the bar/open kitchen and 40 on the terrace;

which combines Asian and cuisines and can seat 98, including 20 at the bar/open kitchen and 40 on the terrace; A larger Ristorante Il Teatro that now offers 150 seats on two floors, not including its sumptuous terrace;

that now offers 150 seats on two floors, not including its sumptuous terrace; The totally renovated (interior and exterior) heritage building that houses the Théâtre which offers a variety of shows;

which offers a variety of shows; Improved event spaces with the new Le Clubby bar, new meeting rooms, renovated private lounges, and the Confessionnal, a multifunctional banquet hall that can welcome up to 250 people.

The revamped version of Le Capitole thus offers several new features and packages that add to the comfort and reputation of a local establishment that needs no introduction! An international-caliber Quebec institution!

About

With its new hotel, renovated theatre, reputed Ristorante Il Teatro, now on two floors, its brand-new gourmet restaurant BŌ Cuisine d'Asie, and its various guest packages, Le Capitole Hôtel is now Quebec City's reference for upscale tourist, leisure and business travel.

offreslecapitole.com

