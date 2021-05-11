The Brand Factory Nominated for 6 Awards and Recognized with 3 Wins at the 2021 CHBA Awards

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF), digital agency Joey Ai, and digital content agency Caramel are honoured to receive awards of recognition from the Canadian Homebuilders' Association (CHBA) in three categories this year: Best Brochure, and Best Print Ad Campaign, for work with Kylemore Homes and its Angus Glen South Village community, as well as Best Virtual Tour Experience for work with Tridel and its MRKT Alexandra Park community.

The CHBA's annual awards recognize outstanding achievement in the fields of design, construction, sales and marketing of new homes within Canada. Over 700 entries were submitted into 53 categories this year, with finalists and winners chosen by a select group of professionals representing multiple areas of the residential construction field from across the nation.

After the virtual awards ceremony, Joseph Sulpizi, The Brand Factory's President and Chief Creative Officer, shared the news stating: "It is wonderful to be recognized once again for the continued hard work of the TBF team. Their unwavering perseverance and professionalism during these unpredictable times has been inspiring, and I'm proud to work alongside such consummate experts."

About The Brand Factory:

Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising agency that builds brands from the ground up. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, using an award winning approach that disrupts the norm and finds new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.

About Joey Ai:

An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors. These specialists work with the brands built by The Brand Factory, igniting them in the digital realm. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.

About Caramel:

With a specialized team of architects, artists and dreamers, Caramel supports the brands developed by The Brand Factory by creating incredible architectural renderings. These images have a photorealistic aesthetic that employs amusing touches of animation, evoking a dreamlike atmosphere with an enhanced textural quality and dimension. More information can be found at www.caramelbrand.com.

