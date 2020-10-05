The Brand Factory Nominated for 18 Awards and Recognized with 7 Wins at the 2020 Bild Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF), digital agency Joey Ai, and renderings agency Caramel are honoured to have won 7 BILD Awards this year. In May, 2020, The Brand Factory was nominated for 18 BILD Awards.

BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents the annual Awards to recognize the most remarkable achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.



"As an organization, BILD works tirelessly to promote the interests of Toronto builders and everyone who supports the industry, and we are thankful for BILD's ongoing recognition of award-winning work. For our agency, the BILD awards have become a benchmark of quality," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "I would like to thank our loyal clients for working with us through a challenging year on exceptional projects that break new ground creatively and strategically."



The BILD Awards were presented virtually from Sept. 15-18, with the judging process overseen by a panel of experts who narrowed down all submissions to determine the winners in 44 categories.



About The Brand Factory: Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising agency that builds brands from the ground up. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, using an award-winning approach that disrupts the norm and finds new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.

About Joey Ai: An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors. These specialists work with the brands built by The Brand Factory, igniting them in the digital realm. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.

About Caramel: With a specialized team of architects, artists and dreamers, Caramel supports the brands developed by The Brand Factory by creating architectural renderings. These images have a photorealistic aesthetic that employs amusing touches of animation, evoking a dreamlike atmosphere with an enhanced textural quality and dimension. More information can be found at caramelbrand.com.

