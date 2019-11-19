The Brand Factory is recognized for 9 Advertising awards by the National Association of Home Builders

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising and digital agency The Brand Factory is honoured to be the recipient of 9 Advertising Awards from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The Nationals awards program, presented by the NAHB, recognizes superior new home marketing achievements. The awards honour excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

Awards will be presented at The Nationals Gala on January 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, as NAHB's premier awards event at Caesars Palace.

"We are very grateful to be recognized by the NAHB for the work we do for our clients," said Joseph Sulpizi, The Brand Factory's President and Chief Creative Officer. "Creative awards are won because of our clients' courage to approve breakthrough creative, so we thank all of our clients for allowing us the opportunity."

List of 2020 NAHB Awards

Best graphic continuity RUSH



Best print campaign series of ads Menkes



Best radio commercial/campaign Tridel The Well



Best radio commercial/campaign Menkes



Best radio commercial/campaign Friday Harbour Resort



Best radio commercial/campaign Crosstown



Best 30-60 second commercial Friday Harbour Resort



Best website for a builder Blackpine Communities



Best presentation centre RUSH

"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales," said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of the Nationals. "NAHB's commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition's inception."

The Brand Factory, was recognized with 13 NAHB Awards last year, and 11 NAHB Awards in 2017.

ABOUT THE BRAND FACTORY: Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising and digital agency with clients throughout North America. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, while offering end-to-end digital capabilities all under one roof. The agency's award-winning approach is to disrupt the norm and find new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at thebrandfactory.com

