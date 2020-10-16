The Brand Factory Honoured for the Seventh Year in a Row, with 12 Award Nominations in the 2020 OHBA Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF), digital agency Joey Ai, and renderings agency Caramel are honoured to be nominated for 12 Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) Awards this year.

The OHBA Awards are presented each year, recognizing outstanding achievement in design, construction, sales and marketing of new homes across the province of Ontario. Judges are selected from individuals representing the many disciplines contributing to new home construction, design and marketing. All voting is by secret ballot.

Last year The Brand Factory was recognized with 6 OHBA Awards, including Best On-Site Sales Presentation, Best Project Sales Brochure, and Project of the Year - High or Mid-Rise.

This year marks the seventh year in a row that The Brand Factory has been honoured with multiple OHBA Awards nominations. For the 2020 OHBA Awards, The Brand Factory is nominated in four out of eight Image & Advertising categories, with a total of seven nominations in those categories.

About The Brand Factory: Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising agency that builds brands from the ground up. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, using an award-winning approach that disrupts the norm and finds new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.

About Joey Ai: An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors. These specialists work with the brands built by The Brand Factory, igniting them in the digital realm. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.

About Caramel: With a specialized team of architects, artists and dreamers, Caramel supports the brands developed by The Brand Factory by creating architectural renderings. These images have a photorealistic aesthetic that employs amusing touches of animation, evoking a dreamlike atmosphere with an enhanced textural quality and dimension. More information can be found at caramelbrand.com.

SOURCE The Brand Factory

For further information: Joseph Sulpizi, President, 416-920-8115, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.thebrandfactory.com

