The Brand Factory Group wins Two Awards of Creative Excellence from the Simcoe County Home Builders Association (SCHBA)

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF) and digital agency Joey Ai have received two Awards of Creative Excellence from the Simcoe County Home Builders Association, for Blumont by Primont Homes.

Blumont, a four season community nestled at the foot of Blue Mountain, offers large chalet-style homes with spectacular mountain and golf course views.

"The Brand Factory has been the agency of record for Primont Homes for many years, and we're thrilled to see this premier community at Blue Mountain Village receive the recognition it deserves," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "We've been honoured to work with Primont on developing and marketing the Blumont brand."

At the sparkling SCHBA Gala held on April 28 at the Barrie Country Club, the Association recognized excellence and honoured creativity, innovation, and design in new home construction & renovations.

"I'd like to thank the SCHBA for its recognition of Blumont," Sulpizi said. "This organization represents the residential construction industry in Simcoe County and has been working tirelessly as the voice of its members since 1953."

The Brand Factory has won the following awards from the SCHBA:

Excellence in Single Family: Blumont by Primont Homes

Peoples Choice Award: Blumont by Primont Homes

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2022, TBFG launched 16,000 units in North America.

