The Brand Factory Group Wins 4 Gold and 9 Silver NAHB Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory and digital agency Joey Ai are honoured to be the recipients of 4 Gold Awards and 9 Silver NAHB Awards. The Nationals awards program, presented by the NAHB, recognizes superior advertising achievements. The awards honour excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in design, marketing and sales," said Linda Hebert, chair of The Nationals Awards Advisory Subcommittee. "NAHB's commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition's inception."

"Our peers have spoken and once again The Brand Factory and Joey Ai are benchmarks for creative thinking throughout North America," says Joseph Sulpizi, The Brand Factory Group's President and Chief Creative Officer.

List of NAHB Gold Awards

Category Entry Best Website for a Builder Blackpine Communities



Best Radio Commercial/Campaign Aspen Ridge Homes, Crosstown



Best 30-60 Second Commercial Friday Harbour Resort



Best Presentation Centre Distrikt Developments, Trailside





List of NAHB Silver Awards





Category Entry Best Graphic Continuity Alterra, RUSH



Best Print Campaign Series of Ads Menkes



Best Radio Commercial/Campaign Tridel at The Well



Best Radio Commercial/Campaign Menkes



Best Radio Commercial/Campaign Friday Harbour Resort



Best Radio Commercial/Campaign Aspen Ridge Homes, Crosstown



Best 30-60 Second Commercial Friday Harbour Resort



Best Website for a Builder Blackpine Communities



Best Presentation Centre Alterra, RUSH

About The Brand Factory:

Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising and digital agency. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, while offering end-to-end digital capabilities all under one roof. The agency's award-winning approach is to disrupt the norm and find new ground for their clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.

About Joey Ai:

An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors working to make digital transformation a reality. The digital agency develops smarter eCommerce technology that learns, adapts, and predicts shopping patterns and behaviours. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.

For further information: Joseph Sulpizi, President, 416-920-8115, [email protected]

