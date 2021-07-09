The Brand Factory Group Nominated for an Unprecedented 26 BILD Awards in 2021
Jul 09, 2021, 11:22 ET
TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF), digital agency Joey Ai, and renderings agency Caramel are honoured to be nominated for a remarkable 26 BILD Awards.
BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents the prestigious annual Awards to recognize the most impressive achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.
"As an organization, BILD works tirelessly to promote the interests of Toronto builders and everyone who supports the industry," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "We're grateful for BILD's ongoing recognition of our award-winning work, especially after a challenging year that inspired us to really push our creativity to new limits. I would also like to thank our clients for allowing us to challenge the norm and push the envelope on our thinking."
The Brand Factory Group, a finalist for 26 BILD awards, has also received more than double the number of nominations than the next-best agency nominated and 15 times on average more nominations than other competing firms.
As well, in the category of Best Project Branding & Identity, Mid/High-Rise, The Brand Factory has received 3 out of 5 nomination spots. "We're proud to be recognized for our core business – building brands by inventing desire," said Mr. Sulpizi.
The Brand Factory's nominations for the 2021 BILD Awards are as follows:
Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise
Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park
Tridel, Royal Bayview
Project of the Year, Low-Rise
Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village
Best New Community (Planned/Under Development)
ELAD Canada, Galleria on the Park
Atria Development, Y Lofts
Best Renderings, Mid/High-Rise
ELAD Canada, Galleria III
Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park
Best Renderings, Low-Rise
Primont Homes, Blumont
Tridel, Edenbridge Garden Townhomes
Best Overall Marketing Campaign (Pinnacle)
Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park
Best Project Branding & Identity, Mid/High-Rise
Broccolini, LeftBank
Menkes, Festival South VMC
Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park
Best Short Video
Menkes, Standing Tall
Best Organic Social Campaign
Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park
Best Home Interior Rendering, Low-Rise
Primont Homes, Blumont
Best Home Interior Rendering, Mid/High-Rise
Tridel, Royal Bayview
Fram + Slokker, 55 Port
Best Suite Design
Emblem Developments, 1 Jarvis
Emblem Developments, Artform
Best Model Suite
Tridel, Tridel at The Well
Best Mid-Rise Building Design (Pinnacle)
Modern Skyline, 160 Trafalgar
Best Single-Detached House Design
Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village
Best Single-Detached House Design, Large
Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village
Best Semi-Detached/Townhouse Design
Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village
About The Brand Factory: Headquartered in Yorkville, Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising agency that builds brands from the ground up. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, using an award-winning approach that disrupts the norm and finds new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.
About Joey Ai: An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a digital team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors. These specialists work with the brands built by The Brand Factory, igniting them in the digital realm. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.
About Caramel: With a specialized team of architects, artists and dreamers, Caramel supports the brands developed by The Brand Factory by creating architectural renderings, films and sales office experiences. This content has propelled Caramel into a global leader of experience marketing in the real estate category. More information can be found at caramelbrand.com.
