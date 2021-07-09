The Brand Factory Group Nominated for an Unprecedented 26 BILD Awards in 2021

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF), digital agency Joey Ai, and renderings agency Caramel are honoured to be nominated for a remarkable 26 BILD Awards.

BILD, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, presents the prestigious annual Awards to recognize the most impressive achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.

"As an organization, BILD works tirelessly to promote the interests of Toronto builders and everyone who supports the industry," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "We're grateful for BILD's ongoing recognition of our award-winning work, especially after a challenging year that inspired us to really push our creativity to new limits. I would also like to thank our clients for allowing us to challenge the norm and push the envelope on our thinking."

The Brand Factory Group, a finalist for 26 BILD awards, has also received more than double the number of nominations than the next-best agency nominated and 15 times on average more nominations than other competing firms.

As well, in the category of Best Project Branding & Identity, Mid/High-Rise, The Brand Factory has received 3 out of 5 nomination spots. "We're proud to be recognized for our core business – building brands by inventing desire," said Mr. Sulpizi.

The Brand Factory's nominations for the 2021 BILD Awards are as follows:

Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise

Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park

Tridel, Royal Bayview

Project of the Year, Low-Rise

Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village

Best New Community (Planned/Under Development)

ELAD Canada, Galleria on the Park

Atria Development, Y Lofts

Best Renderings, Mid/High-Rise

ELAD Canada, Galleria III

ELAD Canada, Galleria III

Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park

Best Renderings, Low-Rise

Primont Homes, Blumont

Tridel, Edenbridge Garden Townhomes

Best Overall Marketing Campaign (Pinnacle)

Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park

Best Project Branding & Identity, Mid/High-Rise

Broccolini, LeftBank

Menkes, Festival South VMC

Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park

Best Short Video

Menkes, Standing Tall

Best Organic Social Campaign

Tridel, MRKT Alexandra Park

Best Home Interior Rendering, Low-Rise

Primont Homes, Blumont

Best Home Interior Rendering, Mid/High-Rise

Tridel, Royal Bayview

Fram + Slokker, 55 Port

Best Suite Design

Emblem Developments, 1 Jarvis

Emblem Developments, Artform

Best Model Suite

Tridel, Tridel at The Well

Best Mid-Rise Building Design (Pinnacle)

Modern Skyline, 160 Trafalgar

Best Single-Detached House Design

Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village

Best Single-Detached House Design, Large

Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village

Best Semi-Detached/Townhouse Design

Kylemore Communities, Angus Glen South Village

About The Brand Factory: Headquartered in Yorkville, Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising agency that builds brands from the ground up. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, using an award-winning approach that disrupts the norm and finds new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com .

About Joey Ai: An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a digital team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors. These specialists work with the brands built by The Brand Factory, igniting them in the digital realm. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com .

About Caramel: With a specialized team of architects, artists and dreamers, Caramel supports the brands developed by The Brand Factory by creating architectural renderings, films and sales office experiences. This content has propelled Caramel into a global leader of experience marketing in the real estate category. More information can be found at caramelbrand.com .

