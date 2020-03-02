The Brand Factory Group is Recognized with 12 CHBA Awards

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory and digital agency Joey Ai are honoured to be announced as finalists for 12 CHBA Awards. The CHBA Awards are presented each year, recognizing outstanding achievement in marketing, home design, home renovations and community development across Canada.

"Our peers have spoken and once again The Brand Factory and Joey Ai are benchmarks for creative thinking throughout North America," says Joseph Sulpizi, The Brand Factory Group's President and Chief Creative Officer.

A group of nearly 200 expert judges determined the finalists from more than 700 submitted entries across 42 categories. The awards will be presented on April 3, 2020 in Banff, Alberta during CHBA's Homebuilding Week in Canada.

List of 2020 CHBA Nominations:

Marketing Category Entry







Signage & Logo ELAD Canada – Galleria on the Park



Brochure/Kit Minto Communities – The Saint



Website Wastell Homes – Kokomo Beach Club



Presentation Centre Distrikt Developments – Trailside



Digital Media Campaign, Mid- to High-Rise Aspen Ridge Homes – Crosstown



Print Ad Aspen Ridge Homes – Crosstown



Print Ad Emblem Developments



Video Distrikt Developments Inc. – Trailside Barbershop



Video Tridel Corporation – Tridel at the Well



Best Sales Office Tridel Corporation – Tridel The Lobby



Best Sales Office Distrikt Developments – Trailside



Best Interior Decorating Kylemore Communities – The 6th Angus Glen

About The Brand Factory:

Headquartered in Toronto, The Brand Factory is a full-service advertising and digital agency. The company combines the strategic approach of a consultancy with a world-class creative agency, while offering end-to-end digital capabilities all under one roof. The agency's award-winning approach is to disrupt the norm and find new ground for its clients' brands. More information can be found at www.thebrandfactory.com.

About Joey Ai:

An integral part of The Brand Factory Group, Joey Ai is a team of strategists, innovators, and disruptors working to make digital transformation a reality. The digital agency develops smarter eCommerce technology that learns, adapts, and predicts shopping patterns and behaviours. Joey Ai integrates technologies to automate and streamline business processes with intelligent and informed decision-making. More information can be found at www.joeyai.com.

For further information: Joseph Sulpizi, President, 416-920-8115, [email protected]

