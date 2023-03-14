THE BRAND FACTORY GROUP ENGAGED AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR LANGSTAFF GATEWAY BRANDING

Award-winning agency will create the brand for this unprecedented, mixed-use development in Markham by Pemberton Group

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF) is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Pemberton Group to create the brand for Langstaff Gateway in Markham. The largest mixed-use development in North America, this site is planned to house over 60,000 people in 50,000 residential units.

"We're thrilled that Pemberton has recognized The Brand Factory as the premier branding agency in Canada by awarding us the business for this unprecedented new city centre," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "We're looking forward to working with Pemberton to bring the vision for this incredible live-work-play community to life."

In recent years, The Brand Factory has been at the forefront of brand creation in the GTA as the agency for several other large, high-profile mixed-used communities: Crosstown by Aspen Ridge; Galleria on the Park by Almadev; Sugar Wharf and South VMC by Menkes; Lakeview Village by Deco Homes, Greenpark Group, Caivan, Opus Homes, and Tridel; Amico's Bois Blanc; Primont's SXSW; and The Well.

Now, The Brand Factory will be instrumental in creating a distinct personality for Langstaff Gateway that will appeal to a diverse range of people expected to move in over the next two decades.

Langstaff Gateway will boast many features far beyond what has ever been offered in any other large, mixed-use community in the city. It will have two subway stations once the new Yonge North Subway Extension service to Richmond Hill has arrived: Bridge Station and High Tech Station.

"This is one of the most exciting projects we've ever been privileged to work on," Sulpizi said, "The entire team here at The Brand Factory is anticipating an intensive exercise in place making and branding for Langstaff Gateway, led by our world-class creative team."

About The Brand Factory: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory (TBF) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBF is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBF prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2021, TBF launched 12,000 units in North America.

