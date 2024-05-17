The Brand Factory Group celebrates four prestigious 2024 Awards from the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA)

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) is celebrating four 2024 National Awards for Housing Excellence from the Canadian Home Builders' Association.

The National Awards from the CHBA are Canada's premier awards competition for new homes, renovations, community development, and residential marketing. More than 900 entries were submitted in 48 categories, making 2024 a record-breaking year for entries.

"The CHBA works tirelessly as an organization to support and promote the interests of Canadian builders and everyone involved in the industry, and we are grateful for the CHBA's ongoing recognition of award-winning work," said Joseph Sulpizi, President, The Brand Factory Group. "I would like to thank our loyal clients for giving us the opportunity to work with them on exceptional projects that break new ground creatively and strategically."

The 2024 CHBA Awards were presented at a black-tie awards gala on May 10, 2024, in St. John, New Brunswick, with the judging process overseen by a panel of more than 300 experts who narrowed down the hundreds of projects submitted.

The Brand Factory Group is celebrating the following CHBA awards:

Best Branding and Identity

The Bedford, ByBurnac, Toronto, Ontario

Best Virtual Tour Experience

Harbourwalk, Tridel, Toronto, Ontario

Best Sales Office

The Bedford, ByBurnac, Toronto, Ontario

Best Brochure/Kit

ALLURE, EMBLEM Developments Inc., Toronto, Ontario

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market.

