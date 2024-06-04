The Brand Factory Group celebrates 11 prestigious 2024 Awards from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD)

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) and digital agency Joey Ai are celebrating, with their clients, winning 11 prestigious 2024 BILD Awards.

The Awards were presented on May 30, 2024 at an exclusive gala in Vaughan, Ontario, where BILD recognized the most impressive achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the GTA.

"As an organization, BILD works tirelessly to promote the interests of Toronto builders and everyone who supports the industry, and we are grateful for BILD's ongoing recognition of award-winning work," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory Group. "For our agency, the BILD awards have become a benchmark of quality. I would like to express appreciation to our loyal clients for giving us the opportunity to work with them on exceptional projects that break new ground creatively and strategically."

The BILD Awards judging process was overseen by a panel of experts who narrowed down all submissions to determine the winners in 47 categories.

The Brand Factory Group is celebrating the following BILD awards:

Best Project Branding & Identity (Mid/High-Rise) – Above Condos, Marlin Spring Developments

Best Brochure (Low-Rise) – The Summit 2, Primont

Project of the Year (Low-Rise) – Heights of Harmony Phase II, Minto Communities

Project of the Year (Mid/High-Rise) – FourFifty The Well, RioCan Living

Best Community (Built) – The Well, RioCan Living & Tridel

Best New Community (Planned/ Under Development) – Bravo, Menkes Developments & QuadReal Property Group

Best Rendering (Low-Rise) – The Summit 2, Primont

Best Purpose-Built Rental – FourFifty The Well, RioCan Living & Rhapsody Property Management

Best Suite Design (Large) – The Bedford, By Burnac

Best Suite Design (High-Rise) – Bravo, Menkes Developments & QuadReal Property Group

Best Mid-Rise Building Design – Lily at Crosstown, Aspen Ridge Homes

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of seven key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Studio Houman, Pixel Strategies, Inclusion, Immersive, and Joey Ai. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2023, TBFG launched 14,000 units in North America.

