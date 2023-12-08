The Brand Factory Group & Joey Ai Honoured with 12 Prestigious Silver Awards from NAHB's The Nationals

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) and its digital agency Joey Ai are honoured to announce they have received 12 Silver Awards in The Nationals this year.

Showcasing the most exciting trends in New Homes Sales and Marketing throughout North America, The Nationals honour the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. This year the judging panel of industry professionals selected the Silver Award winners from 1,200 entries. All Silver Award winners are finalists for The Nationals Gold Awards.

"We're thrilled that the NAHB has honoured us with so many award nominations in this North America-wide competition," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory. "We'd like to thank the NAHB for their recognition of our award-winning work. I would also like to thank our clients for allowing us to push the boundaries with our creative thinking."

The Brand Factory Group and Joey Ai's Silver Awards include:

Best Logo Design

RioCan Living – FourFifty The Well

Best Brochure

Emblem – Allure

Best Website for an Associate and Supplier

Rhapsody Property Management (Joey Ai)

Best Website for a Builder

Hallett Homes (Joey Ai)

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Tridel – Ready@QueenChurch (Joey Ai)

Best Special Promotion

Emblem – Allure

Best Sales/Leasing Centre

RioCan Living – FourFifty The Well

Best Presentation Centre

Emblem – Allure

Best Interior Marketing of a Model $500,000 - $600,000

RioCan Living – FourFifty The Well

Best Multifamily Model Home

Queenscorp Group – The Reserve at East Mineola

Multifamily Community of the Year – Up to 4 Stories

Minto Communities – Heights of Harmony

Multifamily Community of the Year – 4 Stories and Above

RioCan Living – FourFifty The Well

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBFG Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2023, TBFG launched 14,000 units in North America.

SOURCE The Brand Factory Group

For further information: Lynne Shuttleworth: 416-920-8115, [email protected]