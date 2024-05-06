NILES, Ill., May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- To mark the first anniversary of King Charles III's Coronation, The Bradford Exchange Mint is proud to announce a very special opportunity to acquire a minted tribute to depict three generations of Royal Succession. HRM King Charles III; HRH William, Prince of Wales; and HRH Prince George of Wales. All three appear together for the very first time on a coin minted by The Commonwealth Mint of the UK, on an exclusive Bradford Exchange commemorative.

The British royal succession was established by the Bill of Rights (1689) and the Act of Settlement (1701), after King James II fled the country. Parliament declared he had "abdicated the government" and offered the throne to his daughter Mary and her husband William of Orange. The Act of Settlement set rules for succession, including that all successors must be Protestant descendants of Princess Sophia, specifically excluding Roman Catholics, and mandating the Sovereign's communion with the Church of England. The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), ended male primogeniture for those born after 28 October 2011 and removed disqualification for those who marry Roman Catholics.

Each magnificent non-monetary tribute coin is 24K Gold plated. The front design features a central full-color image of William, the Prince of Wales; flanked by his father, the King; and his son, George; all in Coronation ceremonial attire. The title of "Royal Succession" appears within the coin's border design.

The reverse of our coin features an engraved design of the Royal Seal of England along with the words His Royal Highness, William, Prince of Wales. When Prince Charles acceded as monarch, immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, William became the Prince of Wales.

Specially-polished coining blanks, hand-fed into a 360-ton minting press, are struck multiple times to achieve the pristine Proof finish's crisp, raised frosted details and mirror-like background - the highest level of the minter's art.

As collectors know, first, lasts and one-of-a-kinds are important historical acquisitions.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide.

SOURCE The Bradford Exchange Mint

