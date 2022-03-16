The BPA Media Exchange Has Created New Revenue Opportunities for Digital Publishers in Canada Tweet this

The digital advertising marketplace is dominated by a handful of media companies providing advertisers with these benefits: large-scale inventory, precision targeting and ease of use. The Media Exchange addresses these gaps for small- and medium-sized publishers, as well as quality brand safety and verification that advertisers demand and expect.

All participants must complete an audit that verifies websites for brand safety, traffic quality, compatible formatting, and adherence to content code of ethics. Upon successful completion, publishers participate on a variable cost model with no upfront capital expenses.

The Media Exchange is a supply-side platform (SSP) that is connected to the major buying platforms (demand-side platforms) and other buying portals. The SSP allows for common targeting capabilities of inventory and specific audience segments. The SSP supports high-impact, mobile, desktop and video placement ad units. Publishers maintain full control of rates and advertisers.

The primary objective of the Media Exchange for publishers is to support the requirements of their advertisers. Publishers can elect to participate in the Media Exchange private marketplace that exposes ad inventory to advertisers generated from third-party channels.

"The BPA Media Exchange has effectively allowed publishers of all sizes to respond to advertisers' new buying models of programmatic digital advertising and recapture advertising budgets lost to other media," explained Tim Peel, VP of CCAB, BPA's Canadian division. "The Media Exchange is a turnkey solution - with no up-front capital cost for publishers - to increase digital ad revenue and achieve scale to attract top advertisers and agencies without required minimum ad inventories."

BPA was founded more than 90 years ago to ensure trust exists between advertisers and publishers of print media. The BPA Media Exchange assures a healthy digital economy by creating a safe destination for quality advertisers to transact with trusted publishers of digital properties.

BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For more than 90 years, as a not-for-profit assurance provider, BPA was originally created by media buyers and media owners to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Headquartered in Shelton, CT, the Canadian division is based in Toronto and operates as CCAB. Membership under the traditional offering of auditing print and digital media are conducted in close to 20 countries in accordance with standards established by the board of BPA Worldwide. Under its BPA iCompli brand offering, compliance is checked to defined standards set by external organizations or legislation, including data protection and verification of technology, ad server and privacy claims.

For further information: For more information on the BPA Media Exchange, please contact Tim Peel, Vice President, CCAB at 1-877-31-877-30-AUDIT ext. 1 (1-877-302-8348 ext. 1) or [email protected]