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NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Two and a half years ago, NVIDIA was a $300 billion gaming chip company. Today it's the most valuable company in history at over $4 trillion. Investors who saw what was coming and got positioned early made generational money. A $10,000 stake in NVIDIA at the start of 2023 is worth more than $130,000 today. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ) (CSE: AIBZ-U), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Demand for AI compute had exploded, the supply of high-end chips couldn't catch up, and NVIDIA happened to be the only company on earth capable of making what the AI economy needed at scale. That gave the company almost unlimited pricing power and rewrote its valuation in the process. Find the bottleneck, find the company that owns it. And one company well positioned to own the new bottleneck is Bitzero Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ), an under-the-radar stock that most investors have never heard of.

The Lesson From the Chip Shortage

Look at what actually happened with NVIDIA. ChatGPT launched in November 2022 and went from zero to 100 million users in two months. Every major tech company suddenly needed AI compute and they needed it yesterday. The problem was that high-end GPUs took years to design, months to manufacture and required specialized equipment that only a handful of foundries on earth could produce.

NVIDIA was the only company that had the chips. And that mismatch between desperate demand and constrained supply helped turn what had been an "ordinary" semiconductor company into the most valuable enterprise in human history.

So what was the lesson? When the entire economy depends on something that's in short supply, the company that controls that something gets to set the price. And the bigger the gap between demand and supply, the bigger the wealth transfer.

The New Bottleneck Almost No One Is Pricing In

NVIDIA can ship as many Blackwell chips as TSMC's foundries can produce. The chip supply problem is largely solved. But none of those chips can run without electricity.

A single ChatGPT query consumes roughly 10 times the energy of a Google search. Training the next generation of large language models requires the equivalent power draw of small cities. Industry forecasts now put AI data center capital expenditure at roughly $5.2 trillion between now and 2030. Goldman Sachs Research projects global data center power demand will surge up to 165% by 2030 compared to 2023 levels.

The grid was not built for this. It was built for a world where electricity demand grew at 1-2% per year, predictably, with decades of warning. Now, hyperscalers are showing up at utility offices asking for hundreds of megawatts on three-year timelines.

Why the Power Shortage Will Be Even Larger

The chip shortage was an 18 to 24 month manufacturing problem. And while it was certainly painful while it lasted, it did prove solvable with more fab capacity. New nuclear plants take 10 to 15 years from approval to operation. New transmission lines take 8 to 12 years to permit and build. Even adding renewable generation requires years of environmental review, grid interconnection studies and utility approvals. None of these timelines compress, regardless of how much capital gets thrown at them.

The hyperscalers know this, which is why they're already scrambling. Microsoft signed a 20-year deal to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, a facility that has been offline since 2019, specifically to feed its AI ambitions. Amazon paid $650 million for a data center campus directly co-located with the Susquehanna nuclear station in Pennsylvania. Google announced agreements with Kairos Power for small modular reactors. Meta has been pursuing similar nuclear partnerships and recently issued a request for proposals seeking up to 4 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity.

The Bottleneck Has Moved…But the Formula Hasn't

Bitzero Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ) locked in more than 1 gigawatt of secured, low-cost power capacity across four strategic sites in Norway, Finland and the United States, before the AI boom kicked into high gear. That capacity is permitted, contracted and in many cases already operational.

The crown jewel is the company's Norwegian flagship at Namsskogan, where Bitzero operates as a licensed grid operator at the 132 KV level. Most data center operators connect at 22 KV through a utility, paying middleman fees and waiting on utility timelines, while Bitzero connects directly to the high-voltage grid and works directly with hydroelectric power plants.

The cost difference is dramatic. Bitzero's all-in power cost at its Norway facility, including grid fees, taxes and every other charge, currently sits at 3-4 cents per kilowatt-hour. The US average is closer to 12 cents. American operators competing for AI workloads are paying three to four times what Bitzero pays for the same electron.

Norway has effectively closed the door on new entrants, capping new operators at just 5 megawatts of initial allocation. Finland and Sweden are tightening as well. The companies that secured Nordic power before the surge are sitting on something that cannot be replicated, no matter how much capital is thrown at it.

Bitzero Holdings: The Convergence Trade, with a Binding Letter in Hand

On May 5, 2026, Bitzero signed a binding letter with OneQode Networks Pte. Ltd. for a 15-year lease of the entire 110 megawatts at its Namsskogan, Norway site. Total contracted revenue runs approximately $2.6 billion over the term, with implied annual revenue of $178 million at full capacity and a net operating margin of 85%.

The tenant is deploying GPU clusters for enterprise AI, large language model training and sovereign AI workloads. Commissioning is targeted for the first half of 2027, with the lease then running through 2042 at minimum. The deal is binding subject to definitive documentation, which management has indicated could close within the next 60 to 90 days.

This is the same kind of long-duration HPC contract that drove the multi-billion dollar valuations of TeraWulf ($12.8 billion in contracted HPC revenue), Hut 8 ($7 billion, 15-year Fluidstack lease for 245 megawatts) and Core Scientific ($10.2 billion CoreWeave deal across roughly 500 megawatts). Each of those announcements rerated the underlying stock substantially. Bitzero's market cap, as of this writing, sits at roughly $130 million. The OneQode deal does not stand alone. Three other announcements landed inside the same rolling window and reinforce the same trajectory.

Two weeks before the OneQode signing, Bitzero acquired its first eight NVIDIA Blackwell B300 servers, representing 64 GPUs total. These are the latest generation of the same chips that made NVIDIA worth $4 trillion, deployed at the Norway site as the company's first direct entry into AI compute revenue.

In the same month, Bitzero announced a partnership with Hydra Host, a top-10 NVIDIA Cloud Partner backed by Founders Fund. Hydra Host operates GPU clusters across more than 50 locations worldwide and brings Bitzero's compute capacity to a global enterprise customer base through its Brokkr platform.

Bitzero also retained CBRE as the strategic broker for its 200-megawatt Finland site, with the explicit mandate of marketing that capacity to hyperscale customers seeking AI infrastructure. CBRE manages roughly $6 billion in annual data center transaction value and has direct, active relationships with every hyperscaler on earth. With Norway under contract to OneQode, Finland becomes the next available block of AI-ready capacity in the Bitzero portfolio.

The Bottom Line

The chip shortage made NVIDIA worth $4 trillion in less than three years. Investors who saw the bottleneck early walked away with the kind of returns most people see once in a lifetime.

The power shortage is the same trade running at larger scale. Demand is stronger, supply is tighter, and the constraint takes 10 years to solve rather than two. The hyperscalers figured this out a while ago, which is why they're restarting nuclear plants and locking in 20-year contracts. Wall Street is just now starting to catch up.

Bitzero Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ) owns the asset every AI dollar eventually has to flow through. The OneQode deal proves a top-tier AI operator was willing to commit $2.6 billion for 15 years of access to it. The company generates profitable Bitcoin mining revenue today, has CBRE marketing its Finland site to hyperscalers, has Hydra Host distributing its compute capacity globally and has the latest generation of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs already deployed in Norway.

The formula that minted fortunes on NVIDIA could be repeating itself at a larger scale. The window to position before the institutional crowd catches on is open right now, and it won't stay open for long.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft is in the middle of the largest infrastructure build-out in its history. The company pledged roughly $80 billion toward AI-enabled data centers in fiscal year 2025, with more than half targeted at U.S. facilities, and has already begun scaling a new AI campus in Wisconsin at a cost exceeding $7 billion. The Mount Pleasant facility alone is designed to house hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs in clustered formations for training frontier AI models.

The one watch item is margin pressure. Microsoft flagged that cloud gross margin dipped as it scales AI infrastructure -- a tradeoff the company says is temporary, but one worth tracking as capital expenditure continues to climb on a sequential basis.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

If there's a single company that sits at the center of the AI data center story, it's NVIDIA. The chipmaker reported record Q1 FY2027 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with data center revenue alone hitting $75.2 billion, a 92% jump from the same period last year. CEO Jensen Huang closed out the earnings call with a line that landed as more observation than boast: "Demand has gone parabolic."

The stock sold off after the print on a "buy the rumor, sell the news" dynamic -- shares had already climbed nearly 14% heading into the report. At 30x forward earnings, expectations were priced for a blowout, and a strong-but-not-historic beat wasn't enough for some investors to hold. The underlying business, though, is still running well ahead of consensus from a year ago.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)

Trane Technologies makes the HVAC and thermal management systems that keep large commercial buildings -- and increasingly, data centers -- at operating temperature. Its Q1 2026 results put the AI infrastructure connection in plain sight: Americas Commercial HVAC bookings hit an all-time high, up 40% year over year, with Applied Solutions bookings up over 160%.

The AI angle is the Stellar Energy acquisition, which Trane closed recently to add a leader in modular data center cooling solutions. Management is targeting growth from a $350 million business to over $1 billion in two to three years. The modular approach matters because it bypasses one of the real constraints in data center construction: the scarcity of skilled on-site labor. Prefabricated chiller plants and cooling systems can be assembled off-site and dropped in, reducing both lead time and labor requirements.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Super Micro Computer designs and manufactures the high-performance servers and rack-scale systems that sit inside AI data centers, competing directly with Dell in the GPU server market. The company pioneered the direct liquid cooling rack solutions that are now industry standard for high-density AI workloads, and it counts NVIDIA as a core supply chain partner. Super Micro has been a significant beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, shipping some of the first GB200 NVL72 rack systems at commercial scale -- the same densely packed GPU arrays that require the liquid cooling architecture it has specialized in.

The company has had a turbulent period from a governance standpoint. Super Micro faced an accounting investigation and delayed several financial filings in 2024 and 2025, which rattled investors even as the underlying server business continued to grow. The company resolved those issues and returned to compliance, but the episode introduced a credibility discount that still weighs on the multiple relative to peers like Dell.

By Josh Owens

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