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NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- This is where China's rare earth magnet monopoly ends. REalloys (ALOY) has signed a strategic agreement with permanent magnet manufacturer JS Link to develop one of the first fully integrated non-Chinese rare earth magnet platforms, bringing together feedstock, separation, metallization, and permanent magnet manufacturing under a single North American industrial strategy. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Realloys Inc. (ALOY), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Permanent magnets power guided missiles, fighter aircraft, submarines, industrial robots, electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, and wind turbines. China manufactures the overwhelming majority of them, giving Beijing extraordinary leverage over industries now driving military modernization, advanced manufacturing and the global energy transition. The agreement creates a path to manufacturing American rare earth magnets entirely on American soil.

Rebuilding North America's rare earths supply chain is now moving at breakneck speed. Only weeks ago, REalloys was selected by the U.S. Army for exclusive negotiations to develop heavy rare earth processing facilities at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah, placing the company at the center of Washington's effort to rebuild domestic rare earth processing and ahead of the Department of Defense's January 1, 2027, ban on Chinese-origin rare earth magnets. Today's announcement carries that strategy one step further, extending it beyond processing into finished magnet manufacturing.

The U.S. Army project established the processing backbone. JS Link adds permanent magnet manufacturing. Together, they place every major stage of rare earth production–from feedstock through finished magnets–inside a single American industrial platform.

"In rare earths, strategic advantage belongs to the country that builds the magnets. That's the capability we're building here in the United States," REalloys CEO Lipi Sternheim told Oilprice.com.

Building the Most Important Industrial Base of the Century

The JS Link agreement adds the final manufacturing capability. REalloys had already assembled much of the industrial chain, securing feedstock, rare earth processing, and heavy rare earth metallization before moving into permanent magnet manufacturing.

The center of that buildout is Saskatchewan. REalloys committed approximately $20.6 million to expand the Saskatchewan Research Council's rare earth processing facility, securing preferred rights to up to 80% of its expanded output, including neodymium-praseodymium metal and separated dysprosium and terbium oxides. Commercial production is targeted to begin in early 2027.

Separated oxides are still an intermediate product. Before they can become permanent magnets, they must first be converted into high-purity metals, alloyed, and then manufactured into finished magnets.

REalloys is building that next stage as well. The company is funding a dedicated heavy rare earth metallization facility that will convert dysprosium and terbium oxides into metals, creating what is expected to become the largest heavy rare earth metallization operation outside China.

The first qualification-scale materials are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. That would place North American-produced dysprosium, terbium and NdPr into customers' hands for evaluation ahead of commercial production, moving the project from industrial construction into the final stage before commercial sales. And feedstock is already secured. REalloys (ALOY) holds a definitive long-term offtake agreement for 15% of Phase 1 production from Critical Metals' Tanbreez project in Greenland, a strategic alliance and offtake commitment tied to the Sheep Creek rare earth deposit in Montana, and a proposed supply framework with Ramaco Resources for coal-hosted rare earth material from the Brook Mine platform in Wyoming. And the company continues to pursue additional supply from domestic and allied sources.

The Front-Line of Defense for an All-Out Industrial War

American rare earth companies are now operating under the assumption that access to Chinese materials can disappear overnight. Beijing is now trying to police Chinese-origin materials after they leave China. Its latest export controls prohibit foreign companies and individuals worldwide from supplying designated American firms with certain dual-use products, including rare earth producer MP Materials and rare earth magnet manufacturer USA Rare Earth.

This is not simply about blocking exports from Chinese companies. Beijing instructed organizations and individuals worldwide to suspend existing transactions and stop transferring designated Chinese-origin dual-use materials to the targeted American firms.

In effect, the restrictions follow the material itself rather than the exporter, an approach that gives Beijing another layer of influence over global supply chains built around Chinese processing. China's Commerce Ministry justified the move on national security grounds, describing it as a response necessary to protect China's strategic interests and fulfill its international non-proliferation obligations. That puts pressure on every Western supply chain still dependent on Chinese processing, metallization, or magnet manufacturing.

For most of the past three decades, the United States assumed global supply chains would remain open regardless of geopolitical tensions. But now, export controls, procurement rules, sanctions, and investment restrictions are becoming permanent features of the industrial economy.

In that environment, companies capable of producing defense-qualified rare earth materials entirely within North America occupy a different place in the industrial landscape than they would have only a few years ago. They are no longer simply suppliers. They are becoming part of the infrastructure supporting the next generation of American defense manufacturing.

An integrated American rare earth industry is now taking shape years faster than anyone expected. An industrial base that took China decades to build is now being reconstructed across North America in just a few years, and REalloys is now part of the frontline of defense in the biggest industrial war of our time.

Other companies working on fighting China's rare earth dominance:

Apple (AAPL) has emerged as the clear leader among big tech companies in rare earth magnet recycling, having pioneered the use of recycled rare earth elements in consumer electronics as far back as 2019, when it introduced them in the Taptic Engine of the iPhone 11. Today, nearly all magnets across Apple's device lineup are made with 100% recycled rare earth elements, a milestone the company has nearly achieved across its entire portfolio.

In July 2025, Apple formalized its commitment with a landmark $500 million partnership with MP Materials, the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the United States, to source American-made recycled rare earth magnets for hundreds of millions of Apple devices.

Microsoft (MSFT) has taken a multi-pronged approach to rare earth recycling, targeting the enormous volume of hard disk drives retired from its global Azure data center infrastructure. In April 2025, Microsoft announced a pilot program in collaboration with Western Digital, Critical Materials Recycling, and PedalPoint Recycling that successfully processed approximately 50,000 pounds of shredded end-of-life hard drives, recovering rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium -- along with gold, copper, aluminum, and steel -- using an acid-free chemical process.

Beyond its data center recycling efforts, Microsoft has embedded rare earth recycling into its Surface hardware product line, with new Surface Copilot+ PCs now featuring 100% recycled rare earth metals in their magnets. The company operates six global Circular Centers and achieved a 90.9% reuse and recycling rate for its Azure hardware in FY2024, exceeding its 2025 target ahead of schedule.

General Motors (GM) has been one of the earliest and most strategically significant automotive partners in the domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, entering into a long-term agreement with MP Materials in December 2021 to source U.S.-produced rare earth magnets for its Ultium Platform electric vehicle motors. The partnership covers GM's expanding EV lineup -- including the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

GM and MP Materials have also committed to exploring novel end-of-life, closed-loop recycling approaches that would eventually allow rare earth materials from retired EV motors to be recovered and reprocessed into new magnets. In addition, GM Ventures has invested in Niron Magnetics, a startup developing a rare-earth-free magnet technology based on iron nitride, as a hedge to further reduce dependence on critical minerals.

Western Digital (WDC), one of the world's largest hard disk drive manufacturers, has taken a leading role in developing scalable rare earth recovery from its own products at end of life. In April 2025, Western Digital announced a successful at-scale pilot program conducted in collaboration with Microsoft, Critical Materials Recycling, and PedalPoint Recycling, in which approximately 50,000 pounds of shredded end-of-life hard drives were processed using an environmentally friendly, non-acid chemical extraction method to recover rare earth oxides alongside gold, copper, aluminum, and steel.

Western Digital views this initiative as a blueprint for transforming the global HDD recycling industry, with the potential to significantly offset U.S. dependence on virgin rare earth mining when scaled worldwide. By partnering with downstream processors and data center operators, Western Digital is helping to establish a feedstock network that feeds recovered rare earths back into the U.S. supply chain for applications in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced electronics.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently less about "using" rare earths and more about "transforming" how they are extracted. At CES 2026, they doubled down on their partnership with Caterpillar, revealing a fleet of autonomous mining machines powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform. These machines use edge-AI to perform real-time mineral sorting, identifying high-grade rare earth ores at the point of extraction. This reduces the energy-intensive processing of waste rock, making domestic mining more economically viable against lower-cost overseas rivals.

The company's stock remains the absolute heavyweight of the AI era, though early 2026 has seen some "AI fatigue" sell-offs as the market waits for the full rollout of the Vera Rubin architecture. Despite this, NVIDIA's data center revenue continues to defy gravity, largely because their chips are the mandatory "toll booth" for every major AI project. Their software ecosystem, specifically Omniverse, is also being used by mineral refiners to create digital twins of separation facilities, optimizing the complex chemical processes needed to reach 99.9% purity for rare earth oxides.

Beyond the software, NVIDIA's high-performance hardware--like the Blackwell and the upcoming Rubin GPUs--relies on high-speed networking and storage that utilize precision neodymium magnets. However, NVIDIA's real market-moving power is in its "AI Factory" concept. By automating the mining sector, they are effectively providing the brainpower that helps the West rebuild a critical mineral supply chain that was almost entirely lost to international competitors over the last three decades.

By. Charles Kennedy

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