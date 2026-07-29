Why the U.S. Army is Teaming Up With a Little-Known Rare Earth Company

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NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Just recently, in a span of about six weeks, one impressive company was selected by the U.S. Army to build and operate rare earth processing facilities on an American military base…the first time the Army has ever done this. That same company closed $100 million in institutional financing, giving it a war chest of roughly $130 million. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Realloys Inc. (ALOY), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), Boeing (NYSE: BA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD).

It was also formally added to the Russell 3000 Index. And it locked in MOU's for feedstock agreements covering billions of tonnes of rare earth-bearing material from sources across Wyoming, Appalachia and Greenland. This company also signed a non-binding strategic partnership with a leading Korean magnet manufacturer and it initiated qualification of defense-grade heavy rare earth materials ahead of a defense procurement deadline that takes effect on January 1, 2027.

The company is REalloys (ALOY) and what's happened over the past six weeks suggests that the story around this company has fundamentally changed. Most people will think of REalloys as a promising early-stage rare earth play. The reality looks very different. This is a company that appears to have shifted from building its story to executing on it, and the deadline it's working against doesn't leave much room for the market to catch up slowly.

The U.S. Army Opened Its Gates

The single most significant development for REalloys is the company's Tooele Army Depot deal. In late June, the U.S. Army selected REalloys to enter exclusive contract negotiations for a long-term Enhanced Use Lease at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. Under the arrangement, REalloys would design, finance, build and operate heavy rare earth processing facilities directly on the military base. This is the first time the Army has placed a commercial mineral-processing facility on an American military base, enacted through a direct execution of Executive Order 14241 – and the arrangement requires no taxpayer subsidies, with REalloys bearing the full project costs.

What makes this deal so significant is what the Army chose REalloys to do. The Army specifically chose REalloys to process dysprosium and terbium, the heavy rare earth elements that are essential to precision-guided munitions, electric motors, sonar, and other defense systems. By siting the facility on an active military depot, the Army is creating an embedded supplier relationship that is designed to operate for years, with initial operating capability targeted no later than 2028.

A $130 Million War Chest

Within days of the Tooele announcement, REalloys closed a $100 million private placement with institutional investors at $14.25 per share. Combined with a $50 million public offering completed earlier in March, the company now has roughly $130 million in cash to execute its buildout. That's a meaningful number for a company at this stage. In fact, it's enough to fund the Euclid facility expansion, support the SRC processing partnership in Saskatchewan, advance the Tooele project and continue getting its materials tested and approved by defense customers, all without needing to go back to the market for additional capital in the near term.

The Russell 3000 Index inclusion, effective June 29, brings something REalloys has been missing: automatic exposure to institutional capital. Passive funds and ETFs that track the Russell buy shares by default, which broadens the shareholder base and increases visibility across the institutional landscape. For a company that has been flying under the radar, that kind of structural exposure is critical.

Feedstock From Coast to Coast

While the Army deal and the capital raise generated a good deal of attention, REalloys was also working to build out its raw material supply from multiple sources. In June, the company signed a letter of intent with Patriot Exploration & Mining, securing priority access to up to 30% of Patriot's rare earth production estimated to be more than 2 billion metric tonnes of rare earth-bearing material across over 150 tested sites in the Appalachian Basin.

A non-binding MOU with Ramaco Resources could bring in potential feedstock from Ramaco's Brook Mine in Wyoming along with scandium oxide supply for alloy metallization at the Euclid facility. And a long-term offtake agreement with Greenland's Tanbreez project secured 15% of Phase 1 output to scale up rare earth processing.

Add those to REalloys' (ALOY) existing feedstock agreements in Kazakhstan and Brazil, its 100%-owned Hoidas Lake rare earth project in Saskatchewan, and its exclusive 80% offtake on production from the Saskatchewan Research Council's rare earth processing facility, and the picture becomes clear – REalloys has built a raw material and processing network that spans multiple continents and multiple domestic regions, all free of Chinese dependency.

The Final Piece

Then on July 7, REalloys signed the deal that ties it all together…a strategic letter of intent with JS Link, a South Korean permanent magnet manufacturer listed on the KOSDAQ. That deal is meaningful because it addresses the final step in the mine-to-magnet chain: turning processed metals and alloys into finished permanent magnets for defense, automotive, aerospace, robotics, energy and AI applications. It's the piece that helps move REalloys from a materials company to a platform company.

The Countdown Clock

All of this activity is happening against a deadline that is now less than six months away. On January 1, 2027, new Pentagon procurement rules take effect that will restrict the use of Chinese-origin rare earth materials in American weapons systems. Every defense contractor currently sourcing magnets or magnet materials from China will need a compliant domestic alternative.

REalloys has already initiated the process. In June, the company announced that it expects to receive high-purity dysprosium, terbium, and NdPr oxides from SRC as early as Q4 2026, specifically to support customer qualification and supply chain validation ahead of the January deadline. That means real material from a real facility, going through real qualification with real defense customers…and on a timeline that aligns with the regulatory shift. And here's why that matters so much: qualification in the defense supply chain is not a quick process. Materials are tested, stressed, incorporated into components, and evaluated again after changes in scale. Once a supplier clears that process, they're typically locked into programs that run for decades. The companies that get qualified before the deadline will have a structural advantage that compounds over time.

Why the Market Hasn't Caught Up Yet

Despite all of this activity, REalloys remains largely unknown to most investors. The company's market capitalization sits under $600 million, a fraction of what rare earth miners with far less developed supply chains command. The Russell 3000 inclusion is just now beginning to broaden its institutional exposure.

Part of the reason is that REalloys doesn't look like what most people expect a rare earth company to look like. The sector is dominated by miners with big resource estimates and separators running pilot plants.

REalloys (ALOY) is a downstream processor with access to SRC's operating facility, existing government contracts, and a vertically integrated supply chain that extends from mine to magnet. That's a harder story to summarize in a headline, which means it takes longer for the market to understand what it's looking at. But the pace of developments over the past six weeks suggests that the market's understanding could soon get a lot clearer. An Army partnership, $130 million in cash, Russell 3000 membership, feedstock deals spanning multiple continents, a Korean magnet manufacturing partner, and qualification underway for the most important defense procurement deadline in a generation. This is what it looks like when a company stops waiting and starts executing.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Lockheed Martin (LMT) remains the backbone of the U.S. defense industrial base, anchored by its leadership in advanced combat aircraft, missile systems, and integrated air and missile defense. The company's F-35 Lightning II program continues to serve as the single largest weapons system program in the world, supplying not only the U.S. military but also a growing list of allied nations. That multinational footprint provides long-duration backlog visibility and recurring sustainment revenue that extends decades beyond initial production.

With sustained demand for missile interceptors, combat aircraft upgrades, and space-based defense systems, Lockheed's outlook remains tied less to cyclical dynamics and more to structural defense modernization. In a world where supply chain resilience and rapid weapons replacement capacity are increasingly critical, Lockheed remains one of the most systemically important defense equities in global markets.

RTX Corporation (RTX), formed from the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies, has evolved into one of the most diversified defense and aerospace platforms globally. Its portfolio spans missile defense systems, advanced radars, aircraft engines, avionics, and cybersecurity solutions, giving it exposure across air, land, sea, and space domains.

Raytheon's Patriot missile system remains one of the most widely deployed air defense platforms worldwide and has seen renewed demand amid heightened missile threats. RTX has also benefited from increased orders for interceptors and replenishment contracts, particularly as governments seek to strengthen layered defense systems.

With rising geopolitical risk premiums and a structural shift toward integrated air and missile defense, RTX's diversified exposure provides both resilience and growth optionality within the defense sector.

While Boeing (BA) is widely known for commercial aviation, its defense, space, and security division remains a cornerstone of U.S. military procurement. The company manufactures the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, Apache helicopters, and various satellite and space systems critical to U.S. defense infrastructure.

As geopolitical tensions elevate demand for surveillance, refueling capacity, and integrated aerospace systems, Boeing's defense division provides an important stabilizing component to the broader company profile. While commercial aviation cycles remain volatile, Boeing's defense segment ensures long-duration contract visibility and sustained Pentagon exposure.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) occupies a critical role in high-end aerospace and strategic systems. The company is the prime contractor for the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, one of the most strategically significant modernization programs in the U.S. Air Force's history. That program alone provides decades of potential production and sustainment revenue.

Recent defense budget discussions have reinforced funding for strategic deterrence and space modernization, areas directly aligned with Northrop's strengths. The company has also secured work related to interceptor systems and classified programs, though details remain limited due to national security constraints.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) combines shipbuilding, combat vehicles, aerospace, and IT systems under one diversified umbrella. The company's Electric Boat division produces Virginia-class submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines -- programs that anchor U.S. naval deterrence.

Recent submarine contracts extend production visibility well into the next decade, while geopolitical tensions continue to emphasize naval force projection and undersea capability. GD's land systems division, including Abrams tanks and armored vehicles, also benefits from modernization cycles and replenishment orders.

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