The BOSHART GROUP is Honoring the Past and Embracing the Future

MILVERTON, ON, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gary Boshart, Founder and Chair of the BOSHART GROUP, and its newly appointed CEO, Jeremy Kuepfer, are honored to announce significant leadership appointments and transitions in their North American operations.

The Boshart family and their key leaders have been assembling a world-class team that manufactures and distributes high-quality products to support the global Plumbing, Water Well, Industrial, HVAC, PVF, Waterworks, Wastewater, Irrigation and Pool & Spa Industries.

The BOSHART GROUP was formalized in 2020 to set the stage for the next chapter in this story of industry-leading customer service, success, and expansion. The BOSHART GROUP includes BOSHART INDUSTRIES, founded by Mel Boshart in 1955 and joined by Gary in 1970, and FLOMATIC CORPORATION, founded in 1933 and acquired in 2012.

Gary is incredibly proud of this little "family business" that has grown into a large, industry-honoured business with a "family culture."

And so, it is with great pleasure that Gary officially announces that his son-in-law, Jeremy Kuepfer, has been appointed as the CEO of the BOSHART GROUP. Jeremy has most recently served as the Senior VP of IT and Operations at BOSHART INDUSTRIES. The extensive experience he has gained over the past 21 years in his various roles has allowed him to form a strong foundation to build upon and lead the Group into its next season of growth and development.

In a recent interview, when asked about Jeremy's appointment and this transition, Gary commented,

"Time flies. It seems like just yesterday I was 20 years old … I am extremely proud of the relationships we have created with our leaders, team members, customers, and industry partners over the years. The hard work and dedication of our teams and our leaders have brought us to where we are today. Jeremy's appointment to this role will allow us to benefit more from his personal and professional strengths and strategic business acumen. He will continue to inspire our leaders to honor and enhance our commitment to industry-leading customer service. He will lead all of us proactively and positively into the future for the benefit of our team members, customers, partners, and families."

The initial leadership transition that laid the groundwork for the formation of the BOSHART GROUP occurred in November of 2019. At that time, Gary appointed Julie Storey as the President of BOSHART INDUSTRIES. Julie has held various roles over her more than 30-year career at the company, the most recent as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. Her extensive industry knowledge and excellent people and business leadership will take BOSHART INDUSTRIES to an even higher level of customer engagement and business success.

Jeremy is pleased to announce that as of March 1, 2021, Bo Andersson, who has served FLOMATIC CORPORATION for over 50 years, most recently as President, will transition to a new role as Director of Research & Development for the BOSHART GROUP. This will allow the companies to build on their history of product development and enhancement to continue to drive industry-leading innovation. Initially, Bo will continue to primarily focus his passion for innovation within the FLOMATIC family of products.

Additionally, Jeremy is delighted to announce that effective March 1, 2021, Nick Farrara will be appointed President of FLOMATIC CORPORATION. Nick has been an integral part of the FLOMATIC team since 1996 and most recently served as Executive Vice President. Nick's enthusiasm for the business, in-depth market knowledge, and dedication to customers and team members will enable FLOMATIC to continue to deliver sustainable growth and success.

Each of these announcements solidifies Gary Boshart's and Jeremy Kuepfer's desire to honor the past and embrace the future with a team of industry-proven leaders, partners, and friends.

