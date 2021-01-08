The Bosch Emissions Class Action Settlement

THIS IS A LEGAL NOTICE OF APPROVAL OF A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT THAT MAY AFFECT YOU

The Bosch Emissions Class Action and the Previous Settlements

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A number of emissions class actions were commenced across Canada concerning 2009-2016 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles equipped with diesel engines (the "Emissions Claims"). The Emissions Claims were already the subject of two court-approved settlements with Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche (the "2&3L Settlements"), where extensive benefits were made available to owners and lessees of the affected vehicles. A separate action against Robert Bosch GmbH (the "Bosch Action") has been certified and settled, and the settlement (the "Bosch Settlement") was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 22, 2020.

Who Should Read this Notice?

The settlement of the Bosch Action affects the rights of Bosch Settlement Class Members. Subject to some exclusions*, you are a Bosch Settlement Class Member if:

(a) On September 18, 2015, you owned or leased a diesel-powered 2009-2015 VW Jetta, a 2009 VW Jetta Wagon, a 2010-2013 or 2015 VW Golf, a 2012-2015 Passat, a 2010-2014 VW Golf Wagon, a 2015 VW Golf Sportswagon or a 2010-2013 or 2014 Audi A3; or



(b) On November 2, 2015, you owned or leased a diesel-powered 2014-2016 Audi A6, A7, A8, A8L or Q5, a 2009-2015 Audi Q7, a 2013-2016 Porsche Cayenne or a 2009 to 2016 Volkswagen Touareg.

For a list of Excluded Persons*, which includes persons who purchased their vehicles in Quebec, visit www.BoschCanadaSettlement.com. Excluded Persons are not Bosch Settlement Class Members.

The Bosch Settlement and Payments of Benefits

The Bosch Settlement resolved the Emissions Claims advanced against Bosch and provides for the all-inclusive payment of CAD $9,270,000 in exchange for a final release of all Emissions Claims of Bosch Settlement Class Members.

Not all Bosch Settlement Class Members will receive compensation. Payments will only be made to 4 categories of Bosch Settlement Class Members who received certain benefits pursuant to the 2&3L Settlements. Some of the Bosch Settlement Class Members who are eligible to receive benefits will receive direct payments based on earlier information available from the 2&3L Settlements, and may only need to update their contact information and others will have to make a claim for benefits before April 8, 2021.

*Where Can I Get More Information?

This is just a summary. For more information, including to view copies of the Settlement Agreement, approved Distribution Plan and a more detailed Approval Notice with additional instructions on who needs to make a claim, who will receive direct benefits, and how to update contact information, as well as contact information for Class Counsel, who are available to assist with any questions or inquiries at no cost to you, please visit www.BoschCanadaSettlement.com.

SOURCE Branch MacMaster LLP