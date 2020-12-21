The Borough of LaSalle Obtains its Francization Certificate from the OQLF

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 21, 2020 The Borough of LaSalle was proud to obtain its francization certificate from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) on December 14, 2020.

The Borough of LaSalle has always been concerned about communicating in quality French with its residents, businesses, suppliers, staff and visitors. This OQLF certification recognizes the efforts made over the years by our municipal organization and its employees to protect and promote French as a language of communication in our community.

As it may be recalled, LaSalle was mentioned in the media a few weeks ago,as one of the 10 boroughs not yet having its francization certificate, in addition to the city of Montréal itself. At that time, the Borough of LaSalle was finalizing its approval process with the OQLF. All the corrective measures and proof of compliance were submitted to the OQLF, enabling it to obtain its certificate of compliance.

The Borough is committed to honouring its francization certificate and to continuing to maintain the objectives of the program.

